Commuters on Riverside Parkway may have noticed a 48-unit apartment complex seemingly spring up out of nowhere in the past few weeks.
The development, called Struthers Residences, is just the tip of the iceberg for Aspen developer Shannon Sweeney.
Struthers Residences is using modular buildings, so two 24-unit apartment buildings were put up in about two weeks.
Sweeney anticipates those buildings are four to five months away from being completely finished and ready for renting.
Interested parties can find information at struthersresidences.com.
Struthers Residences is one of several projects Sweeney has in the pipeline in the Grand Junction area, which if all are finished as scheduled, will add 649 housing units to the Grand Valley.
The closest to being finished is a development in Fruita consisting of two apartment buildings of 18 and 19 units at 111 South Mesa St. and 204 South Mulberry St. Some of those units are expected to start renting in January.
Sweeney said he’s excited to have those units in downtown Fruita.
“It’s a great little spot,” he said.
Another project in Fruita, at 507 and 535 W. Aspen St., is slated for 72 apartment units and 16 townhomes.
Work has started on a second modular apartment building project in Grand Junction, this one with 72 units in two buildings on Market Street near 24 Road and F½ Road.
Sweeney said he expects the buildings to be delivered later this year or early next year.
Sweeney also has plans for 164 units on six acres at 111 Kimball Ave., the site of the old sugar beet factory.
Finally, “The Farm,” an 11-acre, 240-unit complex proposed off F½ Road is also in the works. Sweeney said he’s waiting for all the pieces to fall into place to start on that one.
Despite the sheer number of units Sweeney plans for the Grand Valley, these projects are actually his first foray into development in this area. Sweeney said he has previously done projects in Glenwood Springs, but never here, although he does have a place in Fruita.
“There’s a huge housing need kind of everywhere, and we just want to help with that,” Sweeney said.
Grand Junction has a lot of room to grow and the potential to develop into a really good small city, he said.
“We’re just excited to bring these projects to market and hopefully get them rented and start filling that housing void,” Sweeney said.
