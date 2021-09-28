Tucked away in a mountain town that is typically known for its resorts and winter tourism, the Aspen Elks Lodge has widened its community focus and is giving back to military veterans across western Colorado, including those in Mesa County.
During the 2020 holidays, the Aspen Elks gave about 100 turkeys and hams to Mesa County veterans’ groups to show their appreciation for the members’ service, said Fred Venrick, the lodge’s veterans services committee chair.
Since then, the partnership has grown to include the Elks, Veterans Affairs, local Veterans of Foreign Wars and military veterans who attend Colorado Mesa University.
“I’m a veteran, Vietnam War machine gunner, so obviously I have an empathy (for veterans),” Venrick said. “What I found out, in the Roaring Fork Valley there just aren’t a lot of veterans. So we decided to reach out to the Western Slope.”
VFW District Commander Len Ladue said working with the Aspen Elks has been a great experience. They’ve provided meals, donated clothing and developed a scholarship for veterans attending CMU.
Through this partnership, they have created 15 different programs and raised $35,000 to help local veterans and their families with food, rent and clothing, according to Katherine McMillan with the Aspen Elks Lodge.
“It’s just been great,” Ladue said. “I can’t say enough about the Aspen Elks and the Elks in general. The Elks here in Grand Junction do a great job, too, with their support of veterans.”
This fall, Venrick said the Aspen Elks plan to host a group from CMU for a hike and visit to their lodge. They will also discuss CMU students participating in the annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Aspen and Snowmass Village. The clinic includes about 400 participants and 300 volunteers covering outdoor sports for those disabled veterans.
“They do all these things they didn’t think they were possibly capable of — we have sled hockey, etc.,” Venrick said.
“The change as they come back, as we load these vets on the planes is just remarkable. It’s not only great for the vets, we have over 300 volunteers and it’s just a great experience for everybody.”
The work with CMU student veterans has been an important part of the partnership.
Ladue said the Elks have helped them keep those students stocked with food and snacks throughout the year.
“Our post has a great relationship with CMU,” Ladue said. “We work closely with the student veterans there. We provide them with snacks throughout the year. They have a student lounge there for veterans. We keep that stocked, and the reason we can do that is because the Elks provide us funding for that.”
From student aid to programs to help homeless and unemployed veterans, as well as older veterans in congregate care settings, the partnership between the Aspen Elks and local veterans organizations has continued to grow.
Ladue touted the generosity of the Elks organization from Aspen to others on the Western Slope, such as Grand Junction and Ouray.
“It’s great and they want to do more activities with us,” Ladue said. “It’s been kind of difficult because of COVID. Everybody has struggles, so we look for different things to let the veterans know that, hey, we appreciate you.”