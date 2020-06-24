Man accused of assault
Julian Medrano, 23, Grand Junction, was taken into custody by Grand Junction police officers around noon on Tuesday after allegedly fighting with an employee at a Main Street business.
Grand Junction Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Main Street just before noon for an assault in progress at a restaurant.
A customer had allegedly become physical with an employee before leaving. The employee suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, GJPD spokeswoman Callie Berkson said.
When officers made contact with the individual, later identified as Medrano, he was uncooperative and struck one of the officers, Berkson said.
He was accompanied by a minor at the time of the incident and will face other charges.
Theft suspect charged
Casey Arden, 28, is accused of motor vehicle theft and burglary in several cases and received multiple $10,000 cash-only bonds from Mesa County Court last week.
He received seven $10,000 cash-only bonds on Friday on separate cases with charges that include multiple counts of motor vehicle theft, burglary, vehicular eluding and reckless driving, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office inmate locator.
A theft was reported at a Grand Junction hotel on June 17 after a married couple woke up to find a trailer they rented and their motorcycle had been stolen overnight.
Police arrested Arden at a residence where a stolen vehicle was recovered from a separate motor vehicle theft case as well as the trailer and bike, the affidavit said.
Arden is also accused of being involved in a burglary in which multiple items and an ATV were stolen from a maintenance shop in Grand Junction, the affidavit. The loss was estimated to be over $20,000.