Mesa County Public Health recently completed a Community Health Needs Assessment, which showed where the county is doing well in social determinants of health, and where it can improve.
The study, which is performed every three years by Mesa County Public Health in partnership with local hospitals, focused on social determinants of health such as economic, education and community connection factors.
“Big picture, we know that health doesn’t start at the doctor’s office,” Heidi Dragoo, who leads research and planning at Mesa County Public Health, said.
Dragoo said the study found there is a lack of child care and early childhood education available for families, especially in certain parts of the county which have been deemed “childcare deserts.”
An educational factor that the study identified as an issue is a lack of internships and practical experiences for students, Dragoo said.
“We know especially on the health care side, a lot of students are leaving the community to get their practical experience, and that’s a big missed opportunity,” Dragoo said.
An economic factor the study identified is a lot of people are working but still not making ends meet.
Dragoo said it’s a priority to make it easier for those people to enroll in benefits programs they’re eligible for such as WIC or SNAP, which are supplemental nutrition programs, which can help people make ends meet while they’re underemployed.
“It doesn’t have to be a forever solution,” Dragoo said.
The study also found the county has had success in some areas since the last time it was conducted.
According to the study, Grand Junction performs well in the areas of household economic stability, higher education, health care access and mental health services.
In addition, usage of trails has increased, and the assessment touted Mesa County Public Health’s trail crew as helpful.
In order to have success for the next time the study is conducted, there needs to be improvement on those factors, Dragoo said.
“I would want to see that we’ve moved the needle on the recommendations that we’ve laid out,” Dragoo said. “We know some of these things will take more than a couple of years to address, but the point is to have good movement.”