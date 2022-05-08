Sometimes the perfect name comes from out of nowhere.
The residents and staff at assisted living facility Capella of Grand Junction were in need of a name for its new Vioginer white wine that was crafted by Culinary Director Keane Karnan.
Capella resident Christel Wahlers had been telling stories about growing up in Germany and watching her mom make homemade wine in the family’s dirt cellar.
Even before the question was asked about crafting a name for the new wine, Wahlers started another story about working at a school cafeteria and the sometimes rambunctious and rowdy students she encountered. She smiled telling the story, saying that they oftentimes would tell the students that they were “peachy keen.”
“I always thought that was a good way of thinking about the day.”
As Karnan was preparing the wine bottles to be corked, Activities Director Misty Trout asked two residents what the new name should be.
But when the phrase “peachy keen” came out, the name, thanks to Christel, crystallized.
“Peachy Keen,” Trout said. “That’s what you want to name it?”
The Viognier white is a dry wine with notes of honeysuckle, apricot and, yes, peach.
So “Peachy” was perfect, but then it became even more perfect because of Karnan. So, with a slight spelling modification, the new Viognier became “Peachy Keane.”
Karnan and Trout hatched the idea to make wine with wine-making kits provided from The Lil’ Ole’ Winemaker in downtown Grand Junction.
“I wanted to give them more activities that really engaged them,” Karnan said. “And in this case, something they could really taste and enjoy.”
The first wine batch was a Chardonnay, that was also in need of a name.
This name came out of a “shouting contest” from the residents.
The Chardonnay is named “Look Out For Others,” and some of the residents made the labels for the wine bottles.
The plan is to serve the homemade wine at dinner and happy hour events.
With the help of Scott Miller from The Lil’ Ole’ Winemaker, Karnan put the kits to use.
On Wednesday, they bottled and corked the Viognier.
“I describe these (kits) as buying a Betty Crocker cake mix,” Miller said. “Most of the work is done, then all that’s left is to follow the instructions.”
Karnan, 34, said the process takes about a month, but it is worth the effort.
“It’s been fun to get into some things that are a little creative,” he said, adding that he had a previous chocolate-making activity for the residents.
As the culinary director, Karnan said it’s all about creating a great dining experience for the residents.
“I really want to put my best foot forward with their food,” he said. “If I make something really good, I make their day. If I can make them happy, that is special.”
Corking the new wine and crafting that new name brought back some great memories for Wahlers.
As she prepared to help with the corking duties, the 84-year-old reminisced about her youth and quipped, “This is like comparing a Cadillac to a Volkswagen.”
Her mother’s homemade wine was the Volkswagen in the metaphor.
Wahlers said when she heard that there would be winemaking at Capella, it brought many great memories flooding back.
“I was surprised when I heard they were making wine here,” she said. “It brings back so many memories from when I grew up in Germany.”
She grew up on a farm, not far from the Austrian border, near where the classic 1965 pre-World War II movie musical “The Sound of Music” was filmed.
“It was a very primitive process,” she said about her mom’s wine. “I watched her make it and it was very primitive, but it was good. My mother persevered and the wine tasted good.”
For her family, wine was an important part of being social.
“When people visited our home, it was customary to give them wine,” Wahlers said.
Trout said they plan to keep making wine and will eventually get into crafting red wine as well.
For Wahlers, the day was pretty special all the way around.
To borrow her phrase, it was a pretty “peachy keen” day getting the new vintage of “Peachy Keane” ready for all the residents.