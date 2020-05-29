It’s been a pretty good year for Jim Nelson.
Actually, it’s been a great year for Nelson, who is still as active as a summertime beehive.
The latest milestone for Nelson this year was on the golf course.
He took out his No. 5 hybrid club on the par 3 No. 14 at Tiara Rado Golf Course and ripped a tee shot as straight as a laser.
“Well, I thought it was a good shot but I don’t have very good vision anymore,” Nelson said with a laugh.
But others at the tee box did have good vision and threw some eyeballs on the shot.
“One of the people watching, Wayne (Campbell), said ‘It rolled in, it rolled in!’” Nelson said.
So when he strolled up to the green he was expecting that dimpled white ball would be in the cup and sure enough there it was.
But in the days of COVID-19, a hole-in-one is even a little more difficult. Of course, the flag is in, but the cups are also turned upside down, so there’s less room for the ball to go in and more of a chance that it will bounce out.
“I was very pleased,” Nelson said in his typical low-key fashion two days after his first-ever hole-in-one.
“I’ve been so close before. People would always ask me ‘Have you ever had a hole-in-one?’ I was pretty much to the point that I figured I probably would never get one.”
But he did and he had two witnesses. Otherwise, friends might have just considered it a big fish story.
“I was so glad I wasn’t out there by myself,” Nelson said.
As with most golfers, even those who refer to themselves as “hackers,” which is how Nelson describes his game, there are plenty of stories of coming close.
For Nelson, he remembers one almost story.
“It was decades ago, in Florida,” he said, recalling that story like it was playing on a big screen. “It’s so memorable because it was so close,” he said, drawing out the “sooooooo.”
“It was peeking over the edge, just hanging over the edge, but it just decided it didn’t want to go in,” he said.
As for finally having a tee shot roll over the edge, it was a satisfying thrill.
“It was kind of an early birthday present,” Nelson said.
He’ll be 91 on June 25.
Last year for his birthday, he drained a big one from his bucket list.
After reading about former president George H. W. Bush skydiving for his 90th birthday on June 12, 2014, Nelson added skydiving to his own bucket list. But he just had to one-up the 41st president.
Nelson went skydiving in Moab, then hit the links to play nine holes of golf.
As far as his bucket list goes, Nelson never had sinking a hole-in-one on the list. He knew that wasn’t really in his control.
Naturally, after he did get that first-ever ace, he did own up to his obligation of being the guy who hit a hole-in-one.
“Yes, I did buy drinks. I was happy to buy those drinks,” he said.
He does admit that there’s not really too many things left on his bucket list, but he does mention one thing.
“If you have a bucket list at my age, you better get with it,” Nelson said with a laugh.
During his career, 50 years ago, he was president of a small college in Illinois — Waubonsee Community College. Actually, he was the college’s first president back in 1966.
He said he’d like to make one more trip back to that small college where he worked just to see how much it’s changed over the past half century.
For know, he’s happy basking in the memory of his first hole-in-one.
And for everyone who has never launched a tee shot and had it disappear into the cup, as someone who has now done it, Nelson has a simple message for them.
“It will happen. If it can happen to me, it can happen for anyone.”