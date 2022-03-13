Having spent 98 years and counting here on Earth, it isn’t a stretch to say that Alice Miller has more than a few stories.
Early on, Miller said, her parents couldn’t afford to send her to high school. Despite their financial limitations, Alice’s mother was determined to get her a high school education.
In order to do so, Alice spent the weekdays living in an apartment nearby the closest high school, paying five dollars a month for rent. On Sundays, Alice would follow the railroad tracks for nine miles, leading her to her high school. On Fridays, when school was done for the week, she’d walk back to spend the weekends at her parents’ house.
Miller managed to get an on-campus job, one that paid 10 cents an hour. One day, while at work, an individual visited the high school. He was a recruiter whose objective was to get young workers for governmental projects.
“He asked my age. I told him I’d be graduating in the spring. He asked if I’d be interested in working on planes. He offered to pay my way to Kansas City, find me a place to stay, and that it wouldn’t cost me anything. He said they’d send me to electrical school for six weeks. If I passed that, I could work on B-25s,” Miller said.
At 18 years old, right after graduating high school, Alice Miller moved from her small town in Washington County, Kansas, to Kansas City.
“I had never lived in a large city before, and that took some getting used to. I came from a little town in Washington County, Kansas. If we counted all the dogs and the cats there, we might have had 125 (total residents) in that town,” Miller joked.
Miller worked on aircraft during the height of World War II, almost exclusively on North American B-25 Mitchells, a type of bomber plane.
She was in charge of getting the plane’s rivets in the right spot. A rivet essentially is what holds the exterior of a plane together.
Given her smaller size, Miller said that she made for a perfect riveter.
“I was small then. I could get through all the bays on a plane, places most people couldn’t get to, but I could. My supervisor could reach inside and hold the stone in place so that the rivet could set in correctly. It worked out well,” Miller said.
Because of her work, she was soon given the nickname “Rosie the Riveter,”after the iconic image and cultural phenomenon that represented women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.
For about two years, Miller worked on B-25s at the Fairfax Airport in Kansas City.
“At the time, I felt I had to do something (about the war), and so I felt like I was doing something for my country by doing this work,” Miller said.
She found the job to be an interesting one and relatively straightforward.
“Sometimes though, I was concerned about whether I was really doing it right, but my supervisor assured me it was fine, so long as the rivets were hammered in,” Miller said.
Along with seven other young aircraft workers, she bunked in a person’s basement nearby the airfield.
“We were the ones that were working on the planes. Of those seven, I am the last one still alive. I and another person worked the night shift, while the others worked the day shift,” Miller said. “I worked the night shift, and boy, it took me years to get used to day shifts. I’m still kind of a night owl because of it.”
After about two years, life moved on. Miller married and started a life with her husband.
Decades later, after her husband’s death, Miller’s doctor was concerned that she was now all alone in Kansas, particularly because of her age and health complications.
“My age and health brought me to Colorado, where I could be closer to family. After my husband passed, my doctor encouraged me to be somewhere in closer proximity to family. That was Grand Junction,” Miller said.