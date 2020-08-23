Air quality accounted for 36% of all votes in the latest gjsentinel.com poll, which asked what the largest concern regarding area wildfires was for readers.
Behind the top option, the safety of firefighters received 25% of votes, followed by destruction of natural resources at 15% and broader climate concerns at 11%.
Every other option secured 5% or less of all votes cast.
Q: Why is Grand Junction City Council moving their meetings up a half hour?
A: B. Recent interest in public comment.
Q: Local hemp producer EcoGen was bought out by a company based where?
A: D. California.
Q: Grand Junction Parks and Rec officials say they can’t afford what?
A: C. A lease of the Glacier Ice Arena.
Q: On this day 20 years ago the outgoing speaker of the house, Russell George, told an audience in Grand Junction that Amendment 21 was an “anti-government, full-of-hate” effort. What would Amendment 21 have done?
A: D. Reduce by $25 annually tax collections for certain agencies into perpetuity.