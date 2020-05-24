It’s not going to be a case of rolling out the balls and getting back to playing again.
Colorado Mesa’s plan to open campus in the fall includes opening the athletic department. Hundreds of athletes who have been away from their teammates and coaches since spring break will start preparing for competition whenever the NCAA gives schools the go-ahead.
Coaches and administrators have broken into subcommittees, working with CMU’s “Safe Together, Strong Together” task force to consider every aspect of the process to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19.
Athletes will be pre-tested, Co-Athletic Director Kris Mort said, fill out a questionnaire about any possible exposure, temperatures will be taken and waivers will have to be signed before they can practice or play. That step is much the same as when students use the Hamilton Recreation Center, which recently opened on a limited basis.
Limiting the number of athletes in the training room will be a challenge, so CMU is looking at the feasibility of staggering practice times to alleviate the congestion every afternoon, but they have to work around class schedules.
The weight room also recently opened, with strict schedules, cleaning practices and limited numbers allowed in at one time.
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference presidents haven’t determined if fans will be allowed at games, but CMU is working on scenarios for indoor and outdoor facilities.
Volleyball coach Dave Fleming is on a committee that’s looking at how to accommodate fans at Brownson Arena, where the volleyball, basketball and wrestling teams compete in front of large crowds.
“We’re going to get direction from a lot of other sources. If the NBA starts allowing fans or Major League Baseball will start allowing fans, that will kind of set the precedent for the rest of us,” Fleming said. “We’re trying to come up from scratch what we would do at Brownson if next week we had 500 fans in there. It’s a challenge, kind of like a puzzle. It’s kind of fun to put together.”
No matter how many times athletes have their temperature taken, how often equipment and facilities are cleaned, Mort said it’s up to those athletes to be responsible when it comes to their health.
“The onus is on the athletes,” she said. “This is where if your star player has symptoms, whether that’s concussion symptoms, meniscus symptoms, COVID symptoms, (they think) ‘I don’t want to sit out of tonight’s game, I’ve got the flu.’ You see kids trying to suck it up and play through the flu.
“We’re expecting athletes to be honest and say, ‘Hey, I’m having symptoms and I’m going to pull myself out and be honest with the athletic trainers.’ How do you get 19-year-olds to do that?”
Mort expects plans to be revised multiple times before August and adjustments made along the way. The objective is to be as prepared as possible so campus and the community are safe and CMU doesn’t have to revert to online classes.
“I think it’s going to be different, no doubt. I don’t know what normalcy will look like again, I don’t think any of us do,” Mort said. “I think it will be different for awhile. Our efforts are to try to formulate a plan that allows us to have students, not just athletes, but students, reintroduced into our community safely.”