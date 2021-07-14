The attorney for Jason Unangst, who is accused of attempted murder and arson, said he would like to vacate his trial and enter an admission of guilt to the court.
Unangst’s case was set to go to trial next week, but Judge Valerie Robison set a new time for him to enter a plea this Friday. Unangst can still change his mind and continue to trial.
Unangst is accused of assaulting a female victim the morning of March 7 while she was driving. The assault allegedly continued at an apartment off 32 Road when Unangst doused the victim in lighter fluid and set her on fire.
Law enforcement entered the apartment and found Unangst and the victim in the bathroom, according to the arrest affidavit. Unangst was reportedly holding a knife to the victim’s neck. An officer shot Unangst once in the head and once in the arm.
Both Unangst and the victim were transported to the hospital. The victim was airlifted to the Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora due to the significance of her injuries.
Unangst and the victim both survived. A review of the shooting determined that the officer should not be charged.