Approximately 200 people filled the CMU University Center ballroom Tuesday night for the first business meeting of the new Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education.
Although no change to the district’s COVID-19 policies —such as masking, testing and quarantining were introduced — how the new school board could handle such policies in the near future was among the hot topics during an audience comments portion of the meeting, which the board extended beyond the 60-minute cap set by the previous board.
Some parents called for more parental autonomy in whether their children are subjected to COVID-19 protocols. Others criticized that potential autonomy as hazardous to public health.
D51 teacher Matt Crowe said that loosened standards for policies such as mask mandates would be “reckless.”
“Right now, one of my dear friends and close colleagues is fighting for her life due to developing bronchitis and pneumonia as complications of COVID,” Crowe said. “It is my position and that of many others that you are primarily responsible for the health and safety of district employees and students, and therefore, you should be prioritizing the needs of asthmatic people, like my colleague, or students with similar pre-existing conditions and immunodeficiency.
“Will you value an individual’s freedom to endanger others, or will you protect the humans lives you’re responsible for?”
When Dr. Mark Griffin, a member of the St. Mary’s Medical Center Board of Directors, said that the Grand Valley’s hospitals are being “overwhelmed” by coronavirus patients, an audible groan could be heard throughout the room by those in favor of either lessening or removing COVID-19 protocols.
“Vaccines, masks and social distancing work to limit the spread of this disease,” Griffin said. “As leaders, you have the power to create or change policies that will have real life-and-death impacts on our community.”
Still, a large number of parents voiced frustration with the policies. On that side of the argument around schools’ public health policies, Amber Snow, who holds a PhD and is an adjunct professor at Colorado Mesa with four kids enrolled in the district, made the case for the removal or significant decreasing of mask mandates.
“The request to mandate masks is emotionally charged using fear, force and fallacy in arguments… instead of reason and logic, and that has no place in this district,” Snow said. “While you consider the needs and wants of the community, I know you also align with the district’s mission and values established by the board to use rigor and research to make the decisions in the best interests of the employees and students in District 51.”
Snow then provided a list of studies from other states where mask mandates failed to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in school districts or where a lack of coronavirus protocols didn’t lead to outbreaks.
Additionally, a group of parents objected to curriculum in District 51 schools, particularly the use of Tiffany Jewell’s book “This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on how to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do the Work” in the middle school curriculum at Dual Immersion Academy.
At one point during audience comments, nine people in a row used their time to criticize the book’s implementation in the district, asking the board to end its use and for schools to be more transparent in providing parents and the public with information about students’ reading materials.
A major point of contention among parents was that they see it as little more than one author’s attempt to belittle and devalue white people.
Dual Immersion Academy is a bilingual school split between English and Spanish language. In order to attend, parents must register their children for a lottery from which Dual Immersion students are selected.
Public comment took up the first few hours of the meeting, continuing beyond press time Tuesday night.
As of 8 p.m. around two dozen speakers were reportedly still waiting for their allotted three minutes.