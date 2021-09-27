An active summer for the Mesa County housing market has given way to what should be a calmer autumn.
The Bray Real Estate Report for August showed that June-August saw a substantial increase in sold residential properties and that building permits — already at their highest rate on record — continued to soar.
Through the end of June, 1,995 residential properties had been sold in Mesa County since the start of the year, or approximately 333 per month.
From July 1-Aug. 31, 745 were sold. The 2,740 properties sold constitute a 6% increase over this time last year.
“What we know for sure is that most of the homes in North America sell between April and October, as a general statement,” said Bray Realtor Brian Donaldson. “That’s when most homes are going to come on the market and sell, because that’s when the big buyer pool is there.You equate it to kids going to school. They stop going to school in the latter part of May, and they start going to school in August or September. That has had a big impact on that whole thing, as well.”
Donaldson noted the earlier-than-usual start to the school year for District 51 as a factor in the late summer’s surge.
“Part of the slowdown that hasn’t happened at the same frequency is because school did start earlier this year and oftentimes we see a slowdown during that period after kids go back to school,” Donaldson said.
Through the end of August, 672 building permits were approved, 92 more than the next-closest year (2018) on the report, which dates to 2008.
“What happens is the resells, the homes that buyers own and are reselling vs. a brand new house, the resells aren’t keeping up with the demand itself, so builders are saying, ‘Hey, if that’s the case, it looks like we have a very strong market out there. Let’s continue to build houses,’ ” Donaldson said.
Active listings are lasting longer on the market now than they have the rest of the year.
In June, 293 listings were active, a 41% decline from June 2020. At the end of August, there were 400 active listings.
“It’s not nearly as crazy as before, meaning homes would come on the market and then, if they were anywhere close to the market price, they would just fly off the market,” Donaldson said. “It was just a total frenzy since the beginning of the year, all the way through July even. In August, it started to slow down. The number of buyers has curtailed, at least.”
Donaldson partly attributes the increase in active listings to what he calls “buyer fatigue.”
“We’ve talked about it a lot of here at the office, that buyers, in many ways, had buyer fatigue,” he said. “Buyers were going out there and had to battle with multiple offers. They got tired.”