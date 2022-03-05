Colorado Mesa University is making efforts to expand its sexual education programming. One of those efforts is welcoming an expert to campus who’s written about that very topic.
Author and Tulane University Associate Professor Lisa Wade, the author of 2017’s “American Hookup: The New Culture of Sex on Campus”, will visit the school Monday to speak with classes, clubs and other student groups about sexuality on campus.
Wade will also host a free public discussion at the University Center South Meyer Ballroom at 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Guests do not need to reserve tickets.
“We’ve been working over this past school year — it actually started last spring — to increase our programming around sexuality on campus, from increasing sexual assault prevention programming to general educational safety practices and stuff like that,” said Colorado Mesa Associate Professor of Psychology Nikki Jones, the organizer of Wade’s visit as well as CMU’s efforts to expand its sex ed programming.
“She talks about elements that are a really important part of the discussion around sexuality on college campuses. I think it’s such a compelling topic that it’s something that can engage our students in thinking more deeply about this topic of interacting with others, engaging in discussions around this topic that oftentimes is just ignored. Prompting her to come was just this overall desire for us to start increasing these more uncomfortable conversations around sexuality on campus.”
Colorado Mesa’s Real Talk Committee has been examining methods to raise awareness on subjects around sex such as consent, implicit consent vs. explicit consent, safe sex practices, testing for sexually transmitted diseases and promoting bystander intervention if someone believes they’re witnessing a potentially problematic interaction.
The uphill battle CMU and many other colleges around the nation face is that many students — Jones said it’s the majority — are entering the collegiate realm with a lack of comprehensive sex education.
“We still have places that aren’t doing any sex education in high schools or middle schools,” Jones said. “Students come in, we’re expecting them to be adults and engage in adult-like behaviors, yet the only sex education they’ve gotten is what they’ve looked up on the internet, which oftentimes is problematic and misguided, and perhaps they’re just getting their education through videos, which we know is problematic too.
“It’s just trying to offer these adults the information they need to make well-informed decisions.”
Among the courses Jones teaches at CMU is a human sexuality class. She says she sees the impact that the combination of lack of sexual education and pervasive hookup culture is having on her students’ mental health, including for those who aren’t engaging in sexual activities at all.