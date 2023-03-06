When Kim Campbell’s aircraft was struck by a surface-to-air missile in Iraq, she knew that ejection wasn’t an ideal option.
“I was at first in shock, but I immediately knew that I’d been hit,” Campbell said. “My training kicked in and I just reacted. I knew I needed to do something or I’d be in a parachute going down into Central Baghdad, which wouldn’t have been good.”
Campbell, a former fighter pilot for the U.S. Air Force, was providing air support to troops on the ground in Baghdad in 2003.
Despite the damage her aircraft, an A-10 Warthog, sustained, Campbell managed to land back at base.
“It was the best landing I’d ever done,” Campbell said.
The harrowing endeavor earned Campbell the Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism award.
Campbell and her family now live in Monument, although before her retirement, she served 24 years in the military.
“I decided I wanted to be a fighter pilot in fifth grade,” Campbell said. “It was when I watched the launch of the Space Shuttle Challenger that did it for me.”
Campbell recalls how exciting it initially was to watch the launch, but how it quickly transgressed into a terrible tragedy.
The situation, she said, resonated in a profound way. Campbell was intrigued by the astronauts’ heroism and that they died “doing something bigger than themselves.”
Campbell told her parents of her newfound aspirations to become an astronaut, to which her father, a former member of the Air Force himself, suggested she start with the Air Force, as many astronauts got their start as former pilots.
“My time in the military made me a better person, a better wife and a better mom. It made me a better leader,” Campbell said. “I didn’t realize how much passion and purpose I’d find. Supporting ground troops became my ‘why’.”
As part of the 1997 class in the Air Force Academy, Campbell made up a small demographic among her peers, as only 16% of her classmates were female at the time.
“What I learned as a woman in a male-dominated industry was that I had to be credible, prepared and willing to put in the work,” Campbell said. “I had to prove myself during training. I knew, on day one, that I’d be judged, that people would be watching me.”
As a young fighter pilot, Campbell proved herself and earned respect from her peers. She was assigned the call sign “KC”, standing for “Killer Chick.”
Kim “KC” Campbell’s training as an A-10 pilot started in 2001. Her training persisted through the terrorist attacks of September 11, at which point Campbell knew her “role was about to change dramatically.”
She joined the combat unit shortly after the World Trade Center was attacked by Al-Qaeda. In 2002, Campbell was flying over Afghanistan as a wingman providing support to troops on the ground. Then, in 2003, Campbell was in Iraq.
“We all wanted to go and fight, to make a difference, to be a part of it,” Campbell said. “But I don’t think we knew exactly what we were getting into. “I see young people that want to apply their training in the field, but since we aren’t at war, they don’t get to. They may not fully realize that war is a terrible thing. Being away from your family, losing friends and everything else that comes with war changes your perception.”
Upon being struck from below by a missile, Campbell remembers the fear she felt.
“It was frightening. Of course it was frightening,” Campbell said. “We all face fear, and it’s OK to have these fears, but you still have to step up and take action.”
Taking action is precisely what Campbell did. Being brave, Campbell said, is often being afraid simultaneously, something that her upcoming book, “Flying in the Face of Fear,” revolves around.
The book comes out March 8. Campbell describes the writing process as a long one, but after three years, “Flying in the Face of Fear” is finally ready for release.
“I learned so much from people willing to be vulnerable,” Campbell said. “The book is a way of sharing my stories. It has 12 chapters about leading with courage and what exactly that means. Each chapter is story-based, and predominantly stories from my time in the military.”
Campbell retired from the Air Force in August 2021. She described retirement as an adjustment, because being a pilot had been “something I’d done for so long.”
Campbell has since been spending her time working as a keynote speaker and preparing her new book.
“A colleague of mine at the Air Force Academy was the one who encouraged me to write a book and to tell my stories. It gave me the opportunity to reflect on the past 24 years,” Campbell said.
The book’s target audience is for leaders of teams “big or small.”
“My friend read it and said that she feels like, as a mom, she’s the leader of her family, and that’s how the book resonated with her,” Campbell said. “Anyone who is a leader, whether they’re a CEO of a large company or simply a parent in a family, is who this book is intended for.”
Having missiles launched in her direction while flying over war-torn Iraq in 2003 invoked fear, though that fear, Campbell said, prompted internal bravery, which is a focal point of the book.
“I was hesitant about using fear in the title, because fear is associated with weakness and vulnerability,” Campbell said. “Admitting I was afraid at times and being vulnerable made me stronger. It made me a better leader. You can be brave and afraid at the same time.”