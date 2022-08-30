For the economy to benefit, the environment doesn't have to suffer.
That's what an author coming to speak in Grand Junction Wednesday believes.
Bob Keefe, author of "Climatenomics, Washington, Wall Street, and the Economic Battle to Save our Planet" will be at Colorado Mesa University on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. where he will be discussing his new book.
Admission to the event is free. Keefe will also be giving out free signed-copies of his book following the talk.
"This isn't necessarily a book promotion," said Kenneth Scissors, a co-chair at the Cleantech Business Coalition, one of the event's sponsors. "The idea really is to underscore the book's message, that the economy benefits if the environment does."
Keefe is the National Director of E2, which, according to its website, is a "national, nonpartisan group of business leaders, investors and others who advocate for smart policies that are good for the economy and good for the environment."
Scissors said that much of the talk will be focused on the economics of clean energy, how the industry is changing and how fossil fuels may become more expensive than renewables.
"You have to compare the cost of combating climate change with clean energy to the cost of not doing anything for climate and the latter is always far more expensive and detrimental to the economy," Scissors said.
Organizers of the event expect university students and faculty members to show up, though they also want to encourage members of the general pubic to attend.
"I think sustainable practices are becoming more accepted in Mesa County. More people are interested and open to the idea, so we hope this event only adds to that growing openness here in the valley," Scissors said.