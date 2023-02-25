A Grand Junction car dealership accused of fraudulent sales tactics is trying to refine its public image after the recent hiring of a former state criminal investigator.
Red Rock Auto Group hired Dale Sundeen as Corporate Director of Compliance. Sundeen assumed his new role on Feb. 21 and will “review and advise on all of Red Rock’s processes and daily operations,” according to a recent press release from the auto group.
Sundeen had been leading the investigation into the accusations against Red Rock dealerships. According to Bryan Knight, managing partner for Red Rock in Grand Junction, Sundeen was approaching retirement eligibility before coming to work for the auto group.
“We thought who better to make sure we’re following laws than the guy who has been enforcing them,” Knight said. “There is this narrative out there that we bought off the investigator, but whether Sundeen is leading it or not, the investigations are still happening. We hired (Sundeen) because we want to assure the public that we are a reputable and ethical company who they can trust. That is who we are and who we always have been.”
The auto group, which is based out of Salt Lake City and owns and operates five dealerships in the Grand Valley, had accusations levied against it for fraudulent sales tactics that were investigated by the Colorado Department of Revenue.
Sundeen worked for the Colorado Department of Revenue for 15 years before joining Red Rocks Auto Group.
Grand Junction blogger Anne Landman has been vocal about publicizing Red Rock's purported fraudulent sales tactics. Those tactics, the blog alleges, includes forging customers’ signatures on contracts, credit applications, titles and other documents, as well as the misuse of digital signatures to “hike prices” and “add extras to customers’ contracts without their knowing.”
“The accusations aren’t true. Sundeen is joining us to ensure that we are completely transparent with the community and to reinstill faith in us as a business,” Knight said. "We are committed to honesty and putting our customers first, above all else."
Two investigations concluded in January. Investigators found no malpractice, though some investigations are still ongoing.
“You can expect nothing short of absolute honesty and integrity in all of your dealings with any of our locations,” the press release said.