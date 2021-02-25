While fresh snow has helped the state’s snowpack recover this month, it came at a cost. The backcountry community has seen considerable avalanche danger this season with every step they take or ride they go on.
From Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, six snowmobile fatalities were reported in the western U.S.
“That’s actually gone up since,” Colorado Avalanche Information Center Director Ethan Greene said this week. “Two more snowmobilers were killed over the weekend.”
The Avalanche Information Center reported the avalanche danger was considered to be moderate in Colorado for most of Wednesday with the Aspen and Gunnison backcountry zones at a higher risk.
“It’s been a really busy year and a really bad year,” Greene added. “Eleven people have been killed so far this year, that’s almost double the 10-year average.”
Recently, there’s been an uptick in snowmobile accidents for the state.
On Feb. 14, a snowmobiler was caught and killed in an avalanche above Pumphouse lake, west of Rollins Pass.
Two days later on Feb. 16, two snowmobilers were caught in a large avalanche near Ruby Mountain southeast of Rand. One was partially buried and not injured, the other was fully buried and killed. The avalanche was reportedly 3,500 feet wide and ran 350 vertical feet.
While the majority of Colorado’s avalanche fatalities have been skiers and snowboarders, Greene admitted the focus has turned more to motorized vehicles getting into trouble.
“Something we often see is in the beginning of the year, there is very weak snowpack that’s almost too weak to snowmobile on … that’s changed in the past few weeks,” Greene explained. “It’s gotten stronger but there’s still potential to trigger a dangerous avalanche.”
Snowmobiles apply 2.5 to 5 times more stress on the snowpack than a skier or rider does, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reports. Along with the deeper stress to the mountain, snowmobiles can cover a much greater distance in a day.
The enter expects that as the snowpack gets deeper and the buried, persistent and weak layer gets farther from the surface, signs of instability may fade but the snowpack structure isn’t there just yet.
As temperatures rise, wet and loose avalanches that release later in the day become a concern on slopes that see sun for prolonged periods. To avoid loose, wet avalanches, the CAIC suggests paying attention to surface snow becoming wet through the day.
“What we are trying to do is get the word out about the avalanche season we are having,” Greene said. “People need to look at how things are this year compared to what they used to be.”
Colorado Department of Transportation Winter Operations Program Manager Jamie Yount said there haven’t been any significant avalanche events on Colorado highways so far this year.
“With the nature of the weather and amount of snow we’ve been getting, it’s been pretty manageable for us,” he said. “We will continue to do avalanche work and road closures through winter season but, realistically, we have a weak snowpack and we are just one big storm away form a big avalanche event.”
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa earlier this month for a safety closure for winter maintenance operations. Colorado 133 at McClure Pass was also closed for safety because of avalanche conditions.
A rock fall event occurred earlier this month on Colorado 145 in southwest Colorado and last week on U.S. 550. Red Mountain Pass near Ouray was closed for a night due to adverse weather conditions, including high winds, blowing snow, low visibility and high accumulations of snow.
The Avalanche Information Center issued a high avalanche warning for the northern San Juan Mountains that same night.
Compared to March 2019, when several avalanches impacted Colorado roads, such as one that was videotaped falling on drivers on Interstate 70 near Copper Mountain, Yount said this year has been manageable.
He said that mitigation work continues to be done on Grand Mesa and Highway 550
“We try to keep up with the snow and don’t want a big clean up,” he said. “Quick road closures to reduce hazards is time well spent.”
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said there haven’t been any avalanche recoveries on Grand Mesa so far this year but advised that anyone going in the backcountry should check the conditions before heading out the door.
“We knew coming into this year that there is higher potential for people to use the backcountry and recreate,” she said. “Conditions are different this year than last year. People need to be aware of that and be prepared.”