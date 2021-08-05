As the Avalon Theatre closes in on its centennial, the Avalon Theatre Foundation is making plans for the future.
Avalon Theatre Foundation President Steve Doyle spoke to the Grand Junction City Council on Monday to review the accomplishments of their partnership over the past five years and give an update on the foundation’s future plans.
“In 2023, The Avalon turns 100 and we are in the process of planning a centennial celebration, which will obviously be a big deal for the Avalon, as well as for the city of Grand Junction,” Doyle said. “We will gladly lead the charge and we will keep you informed of our progress.”
The foundation is also hoping to begin discussions around another major capital project to expand the theater’s stage, Doyle said. The project would include the stage expansion, an orchestra pit, dressing room improvements and a number of other backstage improvements. Doyle said this project, which is estimated to cost more than $12 million, would make improvements needed for the theater’s future success.
In 2014, the Cornerstone Project, which invested $9.7 million into capital improvements, was completed. Doyle said a stage expansion was left out of that project at the time because of a lack of additional funding.
Since 2017, the foundation and the city have partnered to tackle smaller capital improvements. The foundation raises funds and the city matches the first $50,000. Doyle said they have been able to accomplish a lot through that program. He brought a check for the foundation’s $50,000 commitment to the meeting. Doyle also credited OVG Facilities, which manages the Avalon, for its work during COVID.
“COVID threw us a curveball but even during COVID, OVV managed to complete some very important projects like the installation of the digital marquee and major upgrades to the HVAC systems,” Doyle said. “More importantly, as Mesa County comes back to normal, OVG’s performance has been remarkable considering the many staffing and booking and cash flow issues.”
In the near term, Doyle said the theater was in dire need of a new movie projector. He said the cost can vary from $15,000 to as much as $250,000 for a high-end cinema projector.
“Our quick-fix work-around for the last quick-fix work-around, which was designed to provide a short-term work-around for the original breakdown, is now precariously close to complete failure,” Doyle said. “Anything you could do to facilitate a quick replacement process would be great.”
City Manager Greg Caton said the city had identified funds from project savings that could be used in 2021 to go toward a projector. He also said the city, through its 2022 budget process, would look into funding a grant writer for the foundation, which the foundation had requested.
Doyle’s final ask of the City Council was that it work to make community organizations more of a priority at the Avalon, who he said sometimes have trouble affording the space.
“Everything we do is for community benefit,” Doyle said. “In the last five years we made 28 grants to community groups who quite frankly couldn’t afford to use the Avalon without these grants.”