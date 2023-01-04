010423-news-artrageous.jpg

Five large canvases will be painted on stage during ARTrageous, a performance Thursday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. The Avalon Theatre Foundation has invited the community to celebrate the Avalon’s 100th birthday with a party on Thursday with more events this year to come.

Stepping into the Avalon Theatre can bring back memories for many Grand Junction residents.

It was where they saw the delicate steps of the Sugar Plum Fairy in “The Nutcracker” or sat in the seats for comedian Dave Chappelle’s sold out show.