Stepping into the Avalon Theatre can bring back memories for many Grand Junction residents.
It was where they saw the delicate steps of the Sugar Plum Fairy in “The Nutcracker” or sat in the seats for comedian Dave Chappelle’s sold out show.
It was where they took in “Star Wars” when it was new or listened to the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra perform Beethoven.
It was where they went on a first date, graduated, took part in a community play or recital.
“Everyone has a unique memory,” said Bryan Wade, development director for the Avalon Theatre Foundation.
For some, those memories go back generations to when a great-grandparent was at the Avalon when it opened its doors for the first time on Jan. 5, 1923, for a performance by the famous opera singer Lucy Gates.
“Admittedly, I have a hard time sifting through some of the newspaper prose of the time … very flowery language,” Wade said about his research into that grand opening. “And as far as we know there were no pictures that were taken that night. It’s really hard to get an accurate picture of exactly what happened.”
So Wade also has been asking people to recall what their great-grandparents said about the Avalon’s first days. They talk about the Avalon’s fancy carpeting, the ushers’ uniforms or the “white glove treatment.” “They all remember it a little bit differently,” he said.
But one thing is clear: the Avalon was grand for its day.
“We feel like the Avalon in 1923 was kind of maybe a starting point for our arts and culture community in Grand Junction,” Wade said.
It brought national performing acts and speakers to the valley, hosted Vaudeville shows, movies and community productions and events, and 100 years later, it continues in that capacity, he said.
The Avalon Theatre Foundation has invited the community to celebrate the Avalon’s 100th birthday with a party on Thursday with more events to come in 2023.
For the birthday proper, “we set out to find something that was a celebration of creativity,” Wade said.
From 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Avalon, 645 Main St., the red carpet will come out for the birthday party and there will be photographers to snap photos of those at the event.
Anyone comfortable dressing up in their 1920s best can do so and be entered to win prizes for best costumes, Wade said.
There will be local dancers performing in the mezzanine and feather headbands and beads will be passed out to everyone. Concessions will offer Avalon Lager, a pre-Prohibition lager brewed by Ramblebine Brewing Co. just for the foundation and this event
And then there’s the show: ARTrageous is a high-energy production with music, dancing, comedy, painting and audience participation. “We’re not on their normal tour schedule, so they are going to try some new stuff out,” Wade said.
This includes a light show and a 3D segment, he said.
During the show, five huge canvases will be painted on stage, and one member of the audience will take one of those paintings home, he said.
“It’s going to be a really wild, festive night. I think people will be able to see that as soon as they walk in the door,” Wade said.
The Avalon Theatre Foundation also wants to draw people from the community through the Avalon’s doors to continue the birthday celebration in 2023 with more events.
The foundation will collaborate with the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra for its Jan. 14 concert and with Community Concerts of the Grand Valley for its May 7 concert.
The foundation also will offer the Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series that will show a film each month from a different decade of the Avalon’s 100 years, Wade said.
It will begin in Feb. 13 with a screening of “Sherlock Jr.” from 1924 and continue through November. Prior to each screening a local film expert will offer an introduction with information about the film and context about how it fits into the Avalon’s history, Wade said.
All of the films in the series have been previously shown at the Avalon, some of them during the time it was The Cooper Theatre.
“Star Wars” was one of those films, and while it was released in May of 1977, it didn’t open at the Cooper until July 1, 1977, and caused quite a stir. It will be back on the Avalon’s screen on July 10 as part of the series.
“We’re excited that we got permission to show the original ‘Star Wars,’ ” said Wade, noting that when the Avalon offered dinner-and-a-movie nights, “Star Wars” was its most requested film.
Wade also related that as he researched the Avalon’s history he found there were about 250 feature films and 600 films total shown at the Avalon in 1923 alone.
“On top of that you have public dances, Vaudeville shows and community events,” Wade said.
The Avalon was a busy place and has a rich history worthy of celebration on Thursday and through the year concluding with a big bash in November, he said.
“We want this to be something that the whole community can take pride in,” Wade said.