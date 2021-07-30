As Avelo Airlines arrives at its final two weeks of flying into and out of Grand Junction Regional Airport, the start-up airline has found another Colorado destination.
It was announced this week that Avelo will now set to service Loveland’s Northern Colorado Regional Airport from its hub in Burbank, California. The airport serves the Loveland and Fort Collins areas.
Flights will begin Oct. 6 and continue Wednesdays and Saturdays.
It’s the first passenger carrier to come into the Loveland airport since Allegiant Air singed an agreement in 2012. Allegiant stopped its service to Loveland in 2019, according to a news story in the Loveland Repoerter-Herland
Avelo is making the same sales pitch with its Loveland airport service that it made when it added Grand Junction as a destination in April: Easy non-stop flights to the Los Angeles area.
“With this exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles, Fort Collins and Loveland now have direct access to the best of Southern California through the region’s most convenient airport,” Avelo chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a press release. “L.A. has never been easier or more affordable to reach.”
At the same time, Avelo also announced two new destinations in Utah. Direct flights will now service St. George as well as Provo, Utah. This gives Avelo three destinations in Utah, including Ogden.
Just like it did with Grand Junction, the Loveland route will be using Avelo’s 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
One of the hurdles Avelo had with the direct flight to the Los Angeles area from Grand Junction, is the airport had seven non-stop flights going into either Burbank, Orange County or Los Angeles International throughout the summer.
It was revealed on July 8 that Avelo would stop servicing Grand Junction. Aug. 15 will be the airline’s last day coming into Grand Junction.
When airlines add new service to Grand Junction, the airport offers incentives in the form of waiving airport rates, fees and charges, Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki explained in a July 9 Daily Sentinel article.
Padalecki said Avelo met its main requirement in its incentive agreement to service the Grand Junction airport for a minimum of 12 weeks.
At the same time Avelo announced that it was ending Grand Junction service, it also stopped service to Bozeman, Montana.
Avelo’s made the big announced on April 8 that Grand Junction would be one of the airline’s destinations. The start-up airline make its first flight on April 28 and landed in Grand Junction for the first time on May 9.