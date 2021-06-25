It’s not just Burbank, California, that Grand Junction residents can fly into, it’s also Hollywood, Los Angeles and, well, the entire West Coast that really is open to area travelers, thanks to a new startup, Avelo Airlines.
To borrow a line from rival Southwest Airlines, western Colorado residents are now free to move about at least part of the country on Avelo, which started flying out of the Grand Junction Regional Airport just last month.
That’s sort of the point — and vision — Avelo’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Levy had when he added Grand Junction to a long list of direct flights the new airline offers from similarly sized cities around the West into Hollywood Burbank Airport.
Instead of having to fly into busy LAX (Los Angeles International Airport), fliers instead can have the ease and convenience of flying into a smaller airport, but one that is much closer to such vacation destinations as the San Fernando Valley, Walt Disney Studios, downtown L.A., and of course, California’s vast beaches, to name only a few places to go.
“These airports are having to spend more money to support the level of growth, or they simply can take their rates up because they can,” Levy told The Daily Sentinel’s editorial board Thursday. “Either way, those airports are getting more congested, more expensive. The ground traffic is simply awful to get there. So I think that’s where these secondary airports that we’re targeting as our basis become increasingly attractive because it’s such a different experience.”
The Hollywood Burbank Airport, located about 12 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, has easier access in and out not only for Californians looking to fly to Grand Junction, Eugene, Oregon, Provo, Utah, or any of the eight other secondary airports Avelo files into in seven western states, but also for people in those towns wishing to go to the coast.
Though it’s technically been around for a couple of years, Avelo essentially is just starting up. Levy initially bought a smaller, charter plane company called Xtra Airways in 2018 (formerly known as Casino Express Airlines) and has been working since then to turn it into a low-cost airline for the general public.
That plan was nearly ready to launch early last year, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While that delay was frustrating for Levy, who had been looking into the idea to start a new discount airline for years, he was able to take advantage of some things the pandemic did, such as keep loan rates low and purchase or lease airplanes at a discount, some for as much as 30%.
“We definitely were able to take advantage of different aircraft pricing than what we would have had pre-pandemic, no question, and that continues to this day,” he said. “Even though the U.S. market is doing pretty well, the rest of the world is in various stages of disarray. So, the airplane market is still very attractive. That’s a global market.”
The result, at least to the consumer, is that Avelo is able to offer cheaper flights, most for under $100 and some as low as $60 one way, according to the airline’s booking website, book.aveloair.com.
The airline operates out of two gates at the 14-gate Hollywood Burbank Airport, and is much smaller than its main rival there, Southwest. But it’s not trying to duplicate what that long-established airline is doing.
Instead, it’s marketing to the leisure traveler, and not so much as the business fliers.
Levy earned his chops over several decades working for such airlines as United, Allegiant and ValuJet.
He also has worked at several venture capital companies, ones that specialize in the airline industry, which gave him the experience needs to get investments into this new venture.
“We’re very optimistic about the market and think that it can work long term,” Levy said. “Low-cost service, low-cost airfare, in my mind, you want to go after the mass market, and the mass market cares mostly about price.”