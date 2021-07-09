It was big news when Avelo Airlines, a start-up airline with its hub in Burbank, California, announced that Grand Junction would be one of 12 stops for the new airline.
That strategy is now over. Avelo confirmed, on Wednesday, that it was dropping its flights to Grand Junction as well as Bozeman, Montana.
The news was unexpected for Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki.
“I was a bit surprised because the flights were growing each week and we hoped that they would be able to extend their flights into the fall,” she said. “It was a great service for the summer.”
The official last day for Grand Junction service is Aug. 15.
It’s been a whirlwind three months for the start-up airline.
Avelo announced on April 8 that Grand Junction would be a destination. The airline, which is a point-to-point airline with all flights coming into and departing from Burbank, initially offered $19 one-way flights.
Avelo made its first flight on April 28 and made its first flight to Grand Junction on May 9, with travelers greeted to much fanfare upon arrival. The Boeing 737-800 was given a welcome to Grand Junction shower from fire engines that lined the runway, then travelers were welcomed to the terminal by balloons, free cookies and greetings from Padalecki.
Padalecki said it’s challenging for low-cost airlines to find financial success sometimes.
With the low-cost airlines offering ultra-low rates the key is their planes have to be “very full to be competitive.”
“I feel like we did everything we could to make this service successful,” she added. “(For Avelo) it wasn’t performing as well as they hoped it would.”
That said, Padalecki is hopeful that Avelo will make the decision to return to Grand Junction next summer.
“It’s open-ended, certainly we’re hopeful that (Avelo) will return next summer,” she said. “There’s so much uncertainty, there was no way to guess. All we know right now is they won’t be extended (in 2021).”
For Avelo, like all airlines that look at adding service to Grand Junction, there are incentives available to them. Incentives include waiving airport rates, fees and charges.
Padalecki said Avelo met its main requirement in its incentive agreement to service the Grand Junction airport for a minimum of 12 weeks.
In an attempt to give the airline a boost, the Grand Junction airport and Avelo announced on June 22, a ticket giveaway for recent western Colorado graduates.
Avelo will giveaway 42 round-trip tickets from Grand Junction to Burbank to the graduates as part of Avelo’s Grads-on-the-Go sweepstakes.
Padalecki said how the giveaway works now is up to Avelo, but the giveaway winners will likely now have a much shorter timeframe to be able to use the Grand Junction tickets.
The Grand Junction Regional Airport currently has six carriers: Allegiant, American, Avelo, Delta, Frontier and United. The number will soon be four during the fall and winter. Frontier Airlines will finish its summer season at the airport with flights ending Sept. 5.
The Frontier flight from Grand Junction to Denver is a seasonal flight and is scheduled to return in April 2022.
One challenge Avelo faced with its Grand Junction to Burbank service was the Grand Junction Regional Airport has seven flights servicing the Los Angeles area: Avelo, four flights a week to Burbank, Allegiant has two flights a week to the Orange County airport, and American offers a Saturday-only flight to Los Angeles International Airport.
Padalecki said the pandemic was another factor with the Los Angeles area finally opening up again around mid-June.
Even with Avelo’s disappointing decision to halt its Grand Junction service, it’s been a highly successful summer for Grand Junction Regional Airport.
June was the busiest month ever in the airport’s history, Padalecki said. With June a 30-day month, it was even more surprising that it set the record, which was previously set in October 2019.
“It’s such a blessing to see travel coming back even faster than we expected,” Padalecki said.