As flag after red, white and blue flag goes up and catches a November breeze, sometimes drivers of a vehicles speeding by on Riverside Parkway will honk their horns in appreciation.
For the most part, though, most who pass Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado might think the flags just pop up a couple of days before Veterans Day and then disappear a few days after the holiday.
But that’s OK. The Western Slope Patriot Guard Riders aren’t after a “big photo op,” said Art Edwards, the assistant state captain for the Patriot Guard Riders of Colorado, who goes by the road name Groady.
“It’s part of what we do down here at the cemetery,” said the U.S. Navy veteran.
The local branch of the national Patriot Guard Riders is a group of motorcycle enthusiasts, some veterans and some civilians. They stand with the Western Slope Combined Honor Guard at funerals when invited by a veteran’s family. They are present at homecomings, visit with schoolchildren and head up the local volunteer effort for Wreaths Across America. Around Veterans Day and Memorial Day, they put flags along the Veterans Memorial Cemetery’s fence line along Riverside Parkway.
“I love doing this,” said Sherry Verdieck as about dozen members of the Patriot Guard finished putting up about 50 U.S. flags and couple of POW flags along the fence on Thursday.
“This is my way to say thank you to the veterans,” she said. While she’s not a veteran, her father, mother, husband, son and son-in-law were all in the U.S. military.
She joined the Patriot Guard in 2010, and “I’ll keep doing it until I can’t stand up anymore,” she said with a chuckle before joining other riders preparing to stand at a funeral service at the cemetery’s committal shelter.
A few minutes earlier, Don Halford and Stephen Goebels were using swivel snap hooks to clip flags onto poles attached to the fence so they could swing upright and be secured to allow the flags to proudly wave.
“I don’t know when they actually started, but they were doing it then,” Halford said about when he joined the Patriot Guard seven years ago and started helping out with the flags. “Looks nice from the road out there. It’s great.”
While many might assume that the cemetery puts up the flags, those who know what the Patriot Guard does, let the riders know how much they appreciate their efforts.
“We hear from the families almost every day,” Goebels said.
Every once in a while, a family will make a donation to the all-volunteer Patriot Guard and Edwards will put it toward the group’s expenses, the biggest one being flags, he said.
While even he can’t remember how many years ago he and other riders started putting up the flags, he can recall that the initial purchase to get things going was more than $1,000.
When flags begin to show signs of wear from the weather, Edwards hands them to his wife, Margaret Edwards, who also is part of the Patriot Guard.
She takes them home and does what she can to stitch and patch the flags into shape for a little more use, not all that different than what she used to do sewing or mending clothes for her family, Margaret Edwards said.
But eventually, flags must be retired and replaced to continue the Patriot Guard’s efforts to honor local veterans and service members, Edwards said.
Today and Saturday will be busy in that regard for the Patriot Guard. Members were scheduled to visit with elementary school children this morning, and then the group will ride their motorcycles to the Veterans Day ceremony at 11:11 a.m. today at the Vietnam War Memorial Park off Colorado Highway 340 in Fruita.
The Patriot Guard also will be part of the Veterans Day parade at 2 p.m. Saturday on Main Street, between Eighth and Third streets, in downtown Grand Junction.
The Patriot Guard’s avenue of flags at the cemetery will remain up through the weekend and likely will be taken down on Monday, Edwards said.
While the display takes only about 20 minutes to go up, it takes a lot longer to take down as each flag must receive a military fold, Edwards said.
So if you happen to be driving by and see the Patriot Guard at work, feel free to honk in appreciation.