An avian flu outbreak has been detected in Mesa County in wild great horned owls.
What is referred to as bird flu was first detected here on May 19, according to a news release from Mesa County Public Health.
The health risk to humans is low, however, some people may have job-related or recreational exposures to birds that put them at higher risk of infection, the release said.
Wild birds can be infected with bird flu and show no signs of illness. They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus. The risk to domestic poultry is high, so monitoring the disease is critical to flocks, the release said.
The health risk to humans is low, however, some people may have job-related or recreational exposures to birds that put them at higher risk of infection.
In April, an avian flu outbreak in Montrose County prompted a 60,000-bird flock at a commercial poultry operation to be euthanized. A quarantine order was issued at that time for parts of Montrose and Delta counties to limit movement of poultry and poultry products and try to prevent the disease’s spread.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture is currently working with producers to protect flocks.
People are encouraged to minimize contact with wild birds or sick or dead poultry, and to wear gloves and wash hands with soap and water after touching birds. Wearing respiratory protection, such as a medical facemask is also recommended when in close contact with birds.
Hunters should wear gloves when dressing game birds and wash their hands with soap and water after.
The report finding three or more wild birds in a specific area within a two week period or if you see live birds showing clinical signs of disease, contact the local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office at 970-255-6100.
Veterinarians and producers in contact with domestic birds should report any suspicious disease events in poultry flocks to the state veterinarian’s office at 303-869-9130.
A Colorado Avian Health call line at Colorado State University is also available at 970-297-4008.