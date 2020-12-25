As families across Mesa County celebrate the holidays during the pandemic, health officials want to remind folks that there are other diseases to be mindful of this time of year.
Research has shown that this is the time when fatal heart attacks peak for hospitals. One study, published in an American Heart Association journal in 2004, found that cardiac mortality rate is highest during December and January and suggested Christmas and New Year’s could be risk factors. It showed that the number of cardiac deaths is higher on Dec. 25 than on any other day of the year, second highest on Dec. 26 and third highest on Jan. 1.
St. Mary’s Hospital Chest Pain Center Cardiology Program Coordinator Sarah Herrera said that trend is seen in Mesa County as well.
“That is something that we typically see as well … cardiac mortality tends to be higher this time of year. A lot of it is a delay in care,” she explained. “Heart disease doesn’t happen overnight. People tend to put it off and put it off and then don’t want to miss the holidays.”
Heart disease is easier to treat when detected early. The Mayo Clinic suggests talking to a doctor about any concerns you have regarding heart health and seeking emergency medical care if you have chest pain, shortness of breath or fainting.
“We have a saying, time is tissue and the more tissue damage you will have the more you wait,” Herrera said. “Our message is you can lose one holiday or you can gamble and lose them all.”
In April, members of the St. Mary’s Emergency Room expressed concern over a “dramatic drop” in stroke patients in the ER.
“The conclusion is that these patients are not getting the treatment they need. In the case of a stroke, putting off emergency care can lead to life-altering consequences,” St. Mary’s stroke coordinator Kelly Arnold said in a press release.
Herrera said she felt the numbers had rebounded for cardiac patients since then and didn’t want to see that delay in care return during the holiday.
“My advice if you have a change in health status is to seek medical attention immediately,” she said.
Lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, controlling high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes, getting at least 30 minutes of exercise a day, eating a well-balanced diet and managing stress are known to improve heart disease, the Mayo Clinic reports.
Herrera felt the holidays can certainly exacerbate heart health issues as many people tend to be eating more, exercising less, increasing alcohol consumption and experiencing more stress.
“All of those things tend to happen (over the holidays) ,” she said.
She advised that anyone with chest pain, shortness of breath, light headedness, palpitations, an increase in fatigue and decrease in functional status should seek medical attention immediately.
Herrera added she was upset to see Mesa County gyms closed down under the latest COVID-19 guidelines as the community heads to the holidays but suggested that getting the exercise needed doesn’t necessarily have to be done by lifting weights.
“Exercise is one of the best preventatives when it comes to heart disease,” she said. “We always suggest the mall is good place to get some walking in.”