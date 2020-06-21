When Angel De Anda completed his college internship with a radio station in Mexico, he could have never guessed that he would work in radio again.
De Anda, who grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from high school in Eagle County, attended Universidad UNIVER in Guadalajara, Mexico, where he earned a degree in communications. His primary goal with his degree was to become an expert salesman.
Instead, he ended up being an award-winning radio host for 104.7 La Jefa, the Grand Valley’s Spanish radio station.
“I think back on that (internship) and it cracks me up,” De Anda said. “You just do certain things because the school tells you you’ve got to do it, so you go ahead and fulfill this requirement. If I had told college me, ‘Hey, guess where you’re going to work later down the road,’ I wouldn’t have believed it, but it’s been fun.”
De Anda began working with RedRock Radio, which was later bought by Grand Junction Media, in November 2017. He worked as a salesman for the group’s four stations, helping clients land on the air, as well as assisting with advertising.
After more than a year working in sales, however, he made the surprising transition to radio personality.
“It wasn’t until they announced the sale that they told me, ‘Hey, we’d like you to get a little more involved with the stations, and I said that it was fine, but I didn’t really know what they meant until the switch came to make things a lot more local,” De Anda said. “Previously, all these stations were satellite-fed, so nothing was really local content. (Grand Junction Media President and Daily Sentinel Publisher) Jay (Seaton) really wanted to push for a more local feel and to get ingrained in the community.”
Since then, De Anda’s role with La Jefa, as well as Grand Junction Media’s other three stations (107.3 the Outlaw, 94.3 The Beat and 101.5 Junction), has grown significantly. He hosts a mid-day show from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., in addition to selecting the station’s music and handling production for all four stations, meaning all advertising efforts go through him. His presence finally added a local component to the station.
His first adjustment from salesman to radio host was getting used to hearing his own voice for long stretches.
“To a certain degree, I was used to it because, before I was in the booth doing the show, I was already helping voice spots, so I was comfortable to do it for a small period of time,” De Anda said. “But it’s like, ‘How am I going to fill in the space for me to just talk?’ Through people like Ed Chandler, who works over at Junction 101.5, and (GJ Media Operations Manager) Scott (Staley), they had a lot of great pointers. I pretty much took their information and I put a twist on it that would work in the Spanish format.”
The father of four, who most recently welcomed a 4-month-old boy who just received his first haircut, also won an on-air personality award from the Colorado Broadcasters Association in April.
De Anda is still surprised by the support he received in voting from his peers, especially after the initial hurdles he had to clear to become an on-air personality. However, in his time in radio, he’s learned how to use the format to his advantage.
“It’s just that I’ve always been more of a visual guy, so I’d always gravitate toward film and stuff, but at the end of the day, they say a picture paints a thousand words,” he said. “With radio, it helps you fill in those blanks with an image. Radio is the theater of the mind, so whatever sound effect you hear, whatever you’re listening to, you’re already imagining it in your head when you’re driving on the way back home from work. You don’t see anything, but your head fills in the information just based on a sound, so you can make some really fun imagery.”