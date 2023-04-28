Doug Simons, President of Enstrom Candies, is [presented with the Joseph C. Prinster Leadership Award from Grand Junction Economic Partnership's Curtis Englehart and Margie Joy at a ceremony at Colorado Mesa University on Thursday.
The 2023 the Western Colorado Economic Summit was held Thursday in the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom, where an individual and a corporation were recognized for their economic contributions to the Western Slope.
Doug Simons, President of Enstrom Candies, is [presented with the Joseph C. Prinster Leadership Award from Grand Junction Economic Partnership's Curtis Englehart and Margie Joy at a ceremony at Colorado Mesa University on Thursday.
Doug Simons, President of Enstrom Candies, is [presented with the Joseph C. Prinster Leadership Award from Grand Junction Economic Partnership's Curtis Englehart and Margie Joy at a ceremony at Colorado Mesa University on Thursday.
Scott Crabtree
The 2023 Spirit of Economic Development Award was given to CoorsTek, with General Manager Andrew Golike accepting the award from Grand Junction Economic Partnership's Curtis Englehart and Margie Joy.
Scott Crabtree
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
The 2023 the Western Colorado Economic Summit was held Thursday in the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom, where an individual and a corporation were recognized for their economic contributions to the Western Slope.
Scott Crabtree
The Western Colorado Economic Summit keynote speaker Eve Lieberman Executive Director of OEDIT speaks to the crowd.
Scott Crabtree
Lunch keynote speaker Eve Lieberman Executive Director of OEDIT speaks to the crowd.
Scott Crabtree
The Colorado Mesa University Ballroom hosted the 2023 the Western Colorado Economic Summit on Thursday.
Scott Crabtree
CoorsTek General Manager Andrew Golike speaks at Colorado Mesa University after being presented with the 2023 Spirit of Economic Development Award on Thursday.
Scott Crabtree
Doug Simons, President of Enstrom Candies, is [presented with the Joseph C. Prinster Leadership Award from Grand Junction Economic Partnership's Curtis Englehart and Margie Joy at a ceremony at Colorado Mesa University on Thursday.
Scott Crabtree
The Joseph C. Prinster Leadership Award winner Doug Simons, president of Enstrom Candies, speaks to the crowd at the Western Colorado Economic Summit.
Scott Crabtree
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director speaks to the crowd.
The Western Colorado Economic Summit, hosted by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, wrapped up its annual event by recognizing a business and an individual at an awards ceremony at Colorado Mesa University on Thursday.
The Joseph C. Prinster Leadership Award was given to Doug Simons, president of Enstrom Candies.
The 2023 Spirit of Economic Development Award was given to CoorsTek, a Grand Junction company.
Simons accepted the Joseph C. Prinster Leadership Award saying that “it was a total and complete surprise” and that he was “shocked, but very humbled.”
Despite being inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in 2021, Simons insisted that the award he held in his hands Thursday afternoon held a particularly special place in his heart.
“It’s a fabulous award and it’s very special to me because I served with (Joseph C. Prinster) in the early days of the Mesa County Economic Development Council in the early 1980s,” Simons said. “I was just a young skimp at the time, and Joe was a friendly guy who was a very important mentor to me for many years. It’s a very personal award for me.”
Last week marked Simons’ 44th anniversary with Enstrom Candies, which he first joined in April 1979.
He said it has been “a wonderful ride” and referenced the early days of the company, when Chet Enstrom would mail his now world-renowned almond toffee to his friends around the country.
In 1965, Enstrom sold the business to his son and daughter-in-law, who, 14 years later, passed the business on to their daughter, Jamee, and her husband, Simons.
Simons said he is proud that Enstrom Candies is a true family business. He said his duties in the company have scaled back some, and the company it is now in the hands of his two sons, Doug Jr. and Jim.
“It’s amazing to know how this business started and to see where it is today, as a national and international phenomenon,” Simons said. “For us, the trick has been loving the work we do. We don’t consider it work, just another place we live.”
CoorsTek, a multinational corporation that primarily manufactures bioceramics and military armor, was selected for the award because of its economic contributions to the Grand Valley, including the 300 people it currently employs, according to GJEP.
Between 2020 and 2023, CoorsTek generated 150 new jobs and had a total capital of $65 million. Of that figure, $47 million was from bioceramic manufacturing, and the other $18 million came from armor production.
CoorsTek’s General Manager Andrew Golike accepted the 2023 Spirit of Economic Development Award on behalf of his employer. “(CoorsTek) has invested in Colorado through good times and bad,” Golike said. “At the end of the day, CoorsTek has been a quiet, but strong, contributor to the Grand Valley.”
This year the summit event shifted from the Grand Junction Convention Center back to Colorado Mesa University.