Michael Headlee leads a group on a trail ride in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area. In early May, his Horsemen Club plans maintenance work in the Devils Canyon trail system, packing a trail to prevent it from washing away.
Photos by Frank Witowski Jr./Special to the Sentinel
Michael Headlee, president of the Grand Mesa Back Country Horsemen Club, visits with a group of third-graders on a trail in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.
By Frank Witowski Jr.
Grand Valley trails are beginning to fill up with the arrival of spring, and one group helping to keep those paths in good shape is the Grand Mesa Back Country Horsemen Club. It maintains and restores countless trail systems in the area.
“We take care of many trails for the BLM and forestry service in Mesa County, specifically equestrian trails, but many multi-use trails as well,” said Michael Headlee, president of Back Country Horsemen Club.
About five years ago, the members, along with the Bureau of Land Management, did extensive trail work on the Opal Hill Trail and created the Opal Hill equestrian parking lot.
The groups placed rock dams to slow the water and limit erosion to surrounding areas.
Headlee said there is a lot of work entailed in maintaining trails, because horses weigh 1,000 to 1,200 pounds, which creates a lot of wear and tear on trails.
An upcoming project in early May will include maintenance work on a trail in the Devils Canyon trail system. They will be building rock dams and steps and packing the trail to prevent it from being completely washed away. They plan to divert the water off part of the Devils Canyon Trail and redirect and realign the area where the water should flow.
“We’re trying to make it better for the people riding and hiking,” club member Bob Files said.
Headlee said these trails are highly used by both horseback riders, and hikers, and even people on educational field trips, which the BLM directs.
Back Country Horsemen Vice President Floyd Bachant said they will start work on the high-country trails in June, which entails cleaning up fallen trees.
Last year, they eliminated 84 trees that had collapsed on trails.
The Grand Mesa Back Country Horsemen Club, located in Grand Junction, began around 2003 and has about 65 members. They meet at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Posse grounds, 648 25 Road.
Back Country Horsemen is a worldwide organization with eight chapters or clubs in Colorado.
“I joined this club about eight years ago,” Headlee said. “I wanted to learn about the trail system in Mesa County and help work and maintain the trails. This is one of the most active clubs in Colorado.”
Besides fixing trails, the group has fun and workday trail rides, overnight camping, a booth at equestrian events in Mesa County and sponsors the Steve Kitts Performance Horse Clinic.