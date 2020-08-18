Monday wasn’t the first time most students and teachers in the Mesa County Valley School District had been to school, but none had ever done so during a worldwide pandemic.
After months of meticulous planning, School District 51 kicked off its 2020-21 school year. No school, class or grade level was alike, but the consensus was that everyone was glad to be back.
“My students were beyond excited to be back,” said Carolyn Alldredge, a second grade teacher at Rocky Mountain Elementary School in Clifton. “You could see their smiles without actually seeing their smiles.”
Smiles were evident, but not all the time, with the mask requirement in place in many situations for teachers and students.
The lead-up to opening was highlighted by tense school board meetings, some angry parents and staff, and a lot of unanswered questions.
A July 28 board meeting had impassioned parents demanding school return in person, while some teachers pleaded that they weren’t ready.
For varying reasons, some schools didn’t get all of their cleaning supplies until Friday. Caught in the middle of uncertainty were those affected the most — teachers and students.
For elementary schools, the new rules of cohorting students and limiting interaction outside of them was easier to implement than in high schools. But most of the district was happy to finally be back after the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended in-person learning across the country in March.
“It’s awesome, I love being back because I love seeing my friends and meeting my new teachers,” said Natalee Benjamin, 10, a student at Dual Immersion Elementary, a bilingual school in Grand Junction.
Natalee’s mother, Heather Benjamin, said it was frustrating to have to immediately shift to online learning back in March.
She understood why it had to happen but felt Natalee and her other daughter, Reagan, a third-grader, didn’t like having an extended summer. To her daughters, school isn’t just a place to spend half of a day, it’s where their second family is.
The yearning for a return to community was felt throughout the district.
Rosa Culver, a first-grade teacher at Fruita’s Shelledy Elementary, commended her student’s parents for teaching them about the importance of following health guidelines.
She was impressed that first-graders were able to wear masks without much resistance.
Culver said that it was stressful to change or eliminate some long-established teaching norms — assigning class jobs such as sharpening pencils, having a communal supplies basket and an easy class library. Nonetheless, she was happy to be back.
“My kids need me to be here, excited and happy. I love my kids and I love my job, and that’s true for all teachers,” Culver said. “We appreciate all of the work parents have done to get their kids ready.”
Preparedness wasn’t restricted to the younger students, either.
Grand Junction High School’s first day was a success overall, social studies teacher Mark Wilson said.
In his room on the second floor of the building, Wilson had printed out photos of every student and taped them to their desks for assigned seating. He teaches five classes and also helps with the Student Council. The first thing the socially distanced students saw when looking toward the front of the class was a white board with messages of encouragement.
Though the situation is unlike any other Wilson has faced since joining the high school in 2018, he holds the same optimism.
“We have a saying in the district called fail forward,” he said. “That was my attitude. We’re going to start the day and if something doesn’t work then we’re going to fail forward and make it better the next day.”
In his first class, Middle Ages World History, Wilson encouraged students to relax and let students express how they were feeling on the first day.
He conducted digital surveys in each of his classes and found that most had similar anxieties they’ve had in past years.
“They’re worried about passing classes, they’re worried about making friends. The other big anxiety was that we would return to in-person learning,” he said. “It tells me that kids want to be here, and that’s encouraging. They seem ready to learn even with these adverse conditions. They want to make it as normal as they can.”
Balancing the sense of normalcy and following health guidelines is going to be key to keep in-person learning. If the percentage of positive cases begins to rise with public school and Colorado Mesa University students back, then online learning could be all but guaranteed.
Wilson said that administration has been proactive in seeking teacher feedback about improvements to the new normal.
For example, he said there needs to be more time between classes to allow for teachers to clean the rooms.
Each school cleans, checks for symptoms, requires masks for most people and has the same group they’re looking out for — the students.
“I don’t know any teacher that doesn’t want to do their job. It’s no secret that we’re not getting rich doing this,” Wilson said. “We entered this profession to help kids.”