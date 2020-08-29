There’s little complaining from students and administrators at Colorado Mesa University after two weeks of school.
Aside from some technological hiccups, students said they felt safe on campus, mask compliance was good and expectations were clear from administrators — take proper COVID-19 precautions and in-person learning can continue. CMU President Tim Foster estimated that the school is spending about $5 million in preventative measures.
“At the moment, things are going great,” said Foster. “These measures are working, and if we wanted to make money, we would have gone online instead.”
Part of CMU’s plan to mitigate virus spread and keep classes in person was to require all students — about 8,000 — to take a COVID-19 test before returning to campus. Of those tests, 37 came back positive and those students were required to quarantine for two weeks before arriving. Then, to follow up on symptoms and prevent an outbreak, all students have to fill out their symptoms daily through a mobile and web app exclusive to the CMU community. To date, according to CMU’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been five positive cases of the 1,577 tests processed in the last two weeks.
To stay ahead of the virus, the school will randomly test 80-90 students per day, said John Marshall, co-chair of the Safe Together, Strong Together initiative. The school requested 250 students take the first random test last week, expecting about 100 to not respond. Instead, each student showed up and none of the tests were positive.
“It tells me that they’re taking this seriously,” Foster said.
If a student tests positive on campus, the result will likely be included with Mesa County’s total, Marshall said, but it depends on the case. Marshall said that if a student tests positive at CMU, but spent the previous few days in Ridgway, it could be included with Ouray County’s total.
Another aspect of CMU’s Safe Together, Strong Together plan is to split up large classes. One group will be in class on Monday, for example, and the other will be in class on Wednesday.
Outside of classes, students are advised to stay with family units.
“You can’t socially distance from people you live under the same roof with,” Marshall said. “So we’re asking that students stay in family units, people they interact with on a daily basis like athletic teams, the marching band or a floor or wing of a residence hall.”
A cause for concern on campuses has been large parties and gatherings. One fraternity at the University of Colorado — Boulder was fined for hosting a large gathering, which led to administration sending a reminder to students of consequences for hosting parties.
Marshall said that the consequences could be severe if CMU were to catch wind of a large party.
“We’ve always looked at off-campus events as an educational opportunity and would do the same here. But obviously, the stakes are higher now,” Marshall said. “We’d have to look at the facts of the case but discipline could include removal from the university or shifting all of their classes to online.”
The message appears to have resonated, and some students feel the return to campus is working out.
Christer Serna, a junior, said the new semester has gone well so far, and that any issues with tech haven’t been too stressful.
“If your system crashes or something, that’s really the only obstacle. But the professors are fairly understanding and find any way to help you out.” Serna said. “I definitely feel safe on campus.”
Elora Game, a junior transfer, said that it was comforting to come to a new campus that seems to have the virus under control.
“I just transferred from UNLV and didn’t expect it to be so normal here,” Game said. “I can’t really think of anything they can improve on, they’ve been doing a pretty good job.”
Though it’s been smooth sailing thus far, something that Foster partly attributes to Grand Junction being relatively isolated, he’s not getting ahead of himself.
He said that it’s impossible to expect there to be no cases moving forward. All that the school can do is stay in front of outbreaks and respond well to any cases.
“People are wearing masks, probably 98% of people. There’s going to be a mistake and our job is to respond to the best of our ability,” Foster said. “The success so far is an indication that students are committed to education and the social contract of keeping each other healthy.”