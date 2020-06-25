Even though they got clearance from the state’s highest court earlier this month to start collecting signatures, the backers of proposed ballot measures to create an independent panel to oversee oil and gas matters in the state is pulling its petition-gathering efforts.
Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, and Dave Davia, chief executive officer of the Colorado Association of Mechanical and Plumbing Contractors, said they are taking this move because they want to give the newly reconstituted Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission time to correct problems with new regulations before going ahead with two ballot proposals, Initiatives 311 and 312.
If the commission is unable to do that to their satisfaction, they promise to return.
“We want to engage with the new commission, and have the chance to be heard,” Schwenke and Davia said in a joint statement. “We are hopeful this new commission will listen to and make decisions based on the scientists and engineers, unlike the extremists that have effectively closed our state for business from the energy sector.”
The two said they partially came to that decision after a competing effort to get a measure onto the fall ballot that aimed to ban any drilling activity within 2,500 feet of playgrounds, buildings, waterways or hazardous waste sites. That idea is nearly identical to Proposition 112, which voters rejected two years ago.
The group backing the setback ban, Colorado Rising, announced last week that they were pulling their support of the proposal because of the difficulty in gathering signatures during the COVID-19 pandemic, although some proponents still are hoping to get it onto the ballot.
Schwenke and Davia said that new effort appears “in chaos,” and isn’t likely to get any traction this year.
“In the last week, we have spoken to our allies in labor and the broader civic and business community,” Schwenke and Davia said.
“We now believe Governor Polis’s new appointments deserve an opportunity to clean up the former commission’s many problems without the added pressure of having 311 and 312 on the ballot this November, so we have decided to remove our ballot measure from consideration in 2020,” they said.
The first measure was designed to take appointments to the commission out of the exclusive hands of the governor, giving legislative leaders on both sides of the political divide a say in who serves on that panel.
The second would have locked certain safety and environmental rules into the Colorado Constitution, taking any power to alter those regulations out of the hands of the oil and gas panel and the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission.