A national advisory expected to be released to the public later this week warning of possible vulnerabilities in some voting systems does not apply to Colorado election machines, state and local election officials say.
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, says in the advisory that a leading vendor used in at least 16 states have software vulnerabilities that leave them susceptible to hacking, according to the Associated Press, which obtained an advanced copy of the advisory this week.
That advisory, however, says there is no evidence that the flaws in some Dominion Voting System machines have been exploited to alter election results in any of the states where they are used. The only state mentioned in an AP article on the advisory was Georgia.
Regardless, election officials in Mesa County and the state said Wednesday that the programming and processes used in Colorado prevent such things from happening.
“Colorado does not use the version of equipment that is referred to in this article,” said Brandi Bantz, director of elections who temporarily has been named the county’s designated election official after her boss, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, was barred from overseeing them.
“Colorado’s laws, rules, processes and procedures are a vital part of keeping our elections secure,” she added. “We test hand-marked ballots as well as ballots printed from the ballot marking devices.”
The equipment the advisory refers to are known as Dominion’s Democracy Suite ImageCast X machines, which are touchscreen machines used to mark paper ballots. In Colorado, which primarily uses mail-in paper ballots marked directly by voters, such equipment was only used by about 2.5% of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election. Last year, fewer than 0.5% of voters used them, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said.
While the office received confirmation from CISA on Wednesday that Colorado is included in the advisory, the agency also confirmed that the machines in question have never been used in the state. The office said that CISA also confirmed that Colorado doesn’t use the software that was tested as part of the advisory.
“Security and elections experts in the department have reviewed CISA’s advisory and remain confident in the security of Colorado’s elections,” the office said in a statement to The Daily Sentinel. “There is no evidence that any of the potential risks identified in CISA’s advisory have been exploited in Colorado or elsewhere.”
Well known University of Michigan computer scientist J. Alex Halderman, who wrote the report on which the advisory is based, has long argued that using digital technology to record votes is dangerous because computers are inherently vulnerable to hacking and thus require multiple safeguards that aren’t uniformly followed in each state. He and many other election security experts have insisted that using hand-marked paper ballots, such as those Colorado uses, is the most secure method of voting and the only option that allows for meaningful post-election audits.
“These vulnerabilities, for the most part, are not ones that could be easily exploited by someone who walks in off the street, but they are things that we should worry could be exploited by sophisticated attackers, such as hostile nation states, or by election insiders,” Halderman told the AP.
Halderman was granted unprecedented access to Georgia voting machines to test them, including passwords and manuals. He was a paid expert hired by plaintiffs in a lawsuit against that state. As such, no one else is likely to have the same ability to access voting machines, Colorado election officials said.
Mesa County and state election officials say machines used here can’t be accessed remotely. Regardless, because of actions that Peters took last year in copying images of election computer hard drives, the Colorado Legislature approved stricter regulations this year making it harder for election officials to tamper with their own equipment.
Those images were the basis of three so-called reports of the county’s machines, one of which alleged that they could have been accessed remotely. All three reports have since been debunked, including in an investigation conducted by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office.
Peters, who is running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, are facing a 13-count criminal indictment on allegations of tampering and official misconduct.
“This is exactly why Colorado has taken such a strong stance on physical security, training and verification,” said Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who was clerk prior to Peters and acted as an election supervisor in the 2021 election.
“The requirement for no internet connectivity is number one. The requirement for limited access to the room by sworn election officials was another layer,” she added. “Now, we have even stricter protocols, and no one person can enter the room by themselves. Electronic logs record when each person who has been granted access enter and leave each secure room.”
Those new regulations also require that all election equipment remain under camera surveillance at all times, something Mesa County routinely did until Peters allegedly ordered them to be turned off. When that happened, she and others allegedly entered secure areas of her own elections office late on a Sunday night last May and made images of computer hard drives.
Those images and secure passwords later turned up on social media sites and at an election fraud conspiracy theory conference.
CISA Executive Director Brandon Wales said in a statement to the AP that “states’ standard election security procedures would detect exploitation of these vulnerabilities and in many cases would prevent attempts entirely.” Still, the agency urged mitigation measures be put in place.
In a statement, Dominion defended its machines as “accurate and secure.” The Denver-based company has filed numerous defamation lawsuits against voter-fraud conspiracy theorists, including one tossed out of federal court last year, a dismissal the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver upheld just last week.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.