With less than two weeks before Election Day, more than 1 million Colorado voters have cast their ballots already, far outpacing ballot returns compared to the same time period before the previous two general elections.
As of late Tuesday, the latest figures available, 1.1 million of the 3.7 million active voters in the state have cast ballots, the preponderance of which are from registered Democrats.
Meanwhile, in the 29 counties that make up the 3rd Congressional District, where Rifle restaurant owner Lauren Boebert is trying to win the seat against Steamboat Springs Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, 146,625 ballots have been cast, which makes up about 33% of all active voters in the district.
To date, 10,287 more Democrats in the 29 counties that make up the district have cast ballots compared to Republicans. At the same time, more unaffiliated voters in the expansive district have cast ballots compared to Republican voters, 47,717 compared to 43,524. More than 53,800 Democratic ballots have been cast.
In the district’s two most populous counties that are on opposite ends of the political spectrum, 49% of ballots cast in left-leaning Pueblo County have come from Democrats, compared to 38% of Republican ballots in right-leaning Mesa County.
Statewide, 40.5% of the ballots that have been returned so far are from registered Democrats, 34% from unaffiliated voters and 24% from Republicans. Altogether, that adds up to 29.6% of all active voters.
That compares to 13.5% of voters who had cast ballots 14 days before the last presidential race in 2016. That’s also more than twice as many votes that had been cast by this same point in the 2018 general election, when Democrats swept Colorado and won all the state’s top elected offices, including governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
While unaffiliated voters outnumber Democrats and Republicans in total registrations statewide, 35% of them have cast their ballots compared to 45% of all registered Democrats who are active voters. Only 27% of all active Republican voters in the state, who only trail Democrats by 6,000 voters, have cast their ballots so far.
“Because unaffiliated voters are now a plurality of registered voters, it will be interesting to watch and see if and when they catch the Democrats and become a larger voting subgroup than each of the major parties,” said Ryan Winger, director of database operations for the right-leaning polling company Magellan Strategies. “This happened in the 2018 general, and is highly likely to happen again this year.”