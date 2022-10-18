Ballots were officially mailed to voters on Monday, and there are plenty of ways to return them, election officials say.
While voters can return their ballots at any of the eight drop-off boxes located throughout Mesa County, the Elections Division also plans to open voter service and polling centers in phases over the next three weeks.
All of the drop-off boxes are secured to the ground and have 24-hour surveillance, while cameras are always activated in the in-person voting places, as has always been the case.
By law, county clerks must have all mail-in ballots mailed to voters by Friday.
Any voter who does not receive one from those mailings are encouraged to contact their local county clerk’s office.
Voters who want to track the progress of their ballots can sign up for a free service known as BallotTrax to do so at GoVoteColorado.gov, said Brandi Bantz, director of elections in the county.
“As always, we like to encourage people to go online to govotecoloado.gov to verify that their voter information is accurate to ensure their mail ballot is delivered with no delay,” she said.
“All ballots are paper and all ballots are tabulated in the same manner whether you vote in person, or use your mail ballot.”
Voters who haven’t yet registered to vote can do so until until Election Day on Nov. 8, but if they do it before Oct. 31, they still can have a ballot mailed to them.
After that, they will have to go to a voter service or polling center, where they can get a paper ballot.
Here a list of drop boxes and voting places:
Drop Box Locations
n Mesa County Central Services — 200 S. Spruce St., Grand Junction
n Fruita Civic Center — 325 E Aspen Ave,. Fruita
n Clifton DMV — 3225 I-70 Business Loop, No. A2, Clifton
n GVT West Transfer Facility — 612 24½ Road, Grand Junction
n Department of Human Services — 510 29½ Road, Grand Junction
n Colorado Mesa University – 1299 N. 12th St, Grand Junction (Robinson Theatre)
n Mesa County Fairgrounds — 2785 U.S. Highway 50, Grand Junction
n Palisade Community Center — 120 W. Eighth St., Palisade
Voter Service AND Polling Centers(Additional centers opening in phases.)
Phase 1:
n Mesa County Central Services, Room 40, 200 S. Spruce St. in Grand Junction.
n Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road, in Grand Junction.
n Dinosaur Journey Museum, 550 Jurassic Court, in Fruita.
n Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, on Orchard Mesa.
n Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., in Palisade.
Phase 3:
n Colorado Mesa University, 1455 N. 12th St., Room 213, in Grand Junction.
Phase 4:
n Victory Life Church, 2066 U.S. Highway 6&50, in Fruita.
n Department of Human Services, 510 29½ Road, Suite 1060, in Grand Junction.
n WCCC Community Education Center, 2520 Blichmann Ave. Unit B, Classroom 171, in Grand Junction.