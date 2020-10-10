Colorado voters could see ballots in their mailboxes as early as today, but they have until Nov. 3 to turn them in.
Because of efforts to improve voter turnout and improve voter confidence in the state’s election system, a number of new steps have been taken this year to make it easier to return and track those ballots.
With help from state and federal grants, Mesa County, for example, has three more drop boxes for voters to use, particularly for Colorado Mesa University students and residents on the east and southern ends of the county.
Voters in Grand Junction, Fruita and Clifton have long had the easier access to drop boxes in their areas, but now residents of Orchard Mesa and Palisade can find one closer to home, too.
While those drop boxes will be available immediately — and are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — the first voting centers won’t be open until Oct. 19, with others to follow closer to Election Day.
The main elections office in the Mesa County Central Services Building, 200 S. Spruce St., is already open during normal business hours.
Statewide, there will be 383 drop boxes and 342 voting centers available to voters, an increase of 130 boxes since 2018.
“This election will be particularly unique because of the added access for Coloradans,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Since 2018, across Colorado drop boxes have increased 55% and 42 voting centers have been added, enabling more Coloradans to have easy access to voting.”
And for voters concerned with whether their ballots are being picked up and processed, they now can sign up for an automatic alert system that can send that information directly to their cellphones or email accounts.
Under a ballot-tracking pilot program that’s now statewide, Coloradans who already provided an email address when they registered to vote automatically will be enrolled, but they can opt out or change how they are notified.
The service, known as BallotTrax, also allows voters to choose what times of day they receive those notifications.
Voters can sign up, opt out or change how they are notified by logging onto colorado.ballottrax.net. Text messaging charges may apply if voters choose that option; otherwise it is a free service.
Voters who have already done so should have received their first message Friday, when ballots were mailed out.
As in past elections, voters also can track the status of their ballots by logging onto GoVoteColorado.gov. That’s the same website voters can use to register to vote, or change their registrations.
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters warns voters that because of a change in the state’s election laws, if they make certain changes in their registrations, such as changes to their address, they may receive another ballot.
“With the passage of automatic voter registration at the drivers’ license facility, they may also get two ballots if their address has simple alternations, such as Dr. or Drive, # or Apt., things like that,” Peters said in an email. “It is important for them to destroy the other ballot and only vote one.”
She said some county clerks have been forced to hire extra staff to watch out for issues created by the new law, adding that voters should also be aware that the signature they used at the keypad in the Division of Motor Vehicles office is sent to election officials, which is used to verify signatures on ballots match those with state residents.