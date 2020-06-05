The June primary races are soon upon us, and ballots for those elections are to go out on Monday.
Ballots for three parties — Republican, Democrat and Libertarian — should arrive in people’s mail boxes as early as Tuesday, and each have at least one contested race.
For Democrats, it’s between Andrew Romanoff and John W. Hickenlooper for U.S. Senate, and James Iacino and Diane E. Mitsch Bush for the 3rd Congressional District.
For the Libertarian Party, the only race is between Gaylon Kent and Raymon Anthony Doane for U.S. Senate.
And for the Republicans, voters are to chose in two contested races, Lauren Boebert and Scott R. Tipton for the 3rd Congressional District, and Cody Davis and Ray Scott for Mesa County commissioner District 1. Although commissioner candidate Janet Rowland appears to be running for District 3 uncontested, there is a registered write-in candidate for that seat, JJ Fletcher.
There are several other uncontested races for GOP and Democratic voters, including for commissioner, statehouse and U.S. Senate positions. Also, there are no contested commissioner races in the three area counties, Garfield, Delta and Montrose.
Unaffiliated voters are to get ballots in all three parties, but are only allowed to remit one.
Under Proposition 108 approved by voters in 2016, unaffiliated voters can vote in any one political party’s primary race without having to register in that party. But by law, if they try to vote in more than one primary race, all of the ballots they submit will be rejected.
While registrations for active voters in Mesa County remain relatively the same as back in 2018 — 41% Republican, 39% unaffiliated and 18% Democrat — there are more unaffiliated voters in the expansive 3rd CD this year than two years ago.
In that district, which includes most of the Western Slope and southern Colorado, unaffiliated voters now make up the largest voting block with 38%. In 2018, 36% were unaffiliated.
But while the Democratic Party remains about the same, 28% in 2018 compared to 27% now, most of those now unaffiliated voters appear to have come from the GOP, where they made up 33% of the electorate by the end of May as compared to 39% in November 2018.
Ballot are due by 7 p.m. June 30.