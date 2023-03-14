Ballots for the April 4 municipal election began to be mailed to Grand Junction voters Monday.
Ballots must be signed and returned to the city by 7 p.m. April 4 via mail or dropped off at drop boxes at city hall, Grand Valley Transit West Transfer Facility, Mesa County Department of Human Services, Mesa County Central Services or Colorado Mesa University.
Four City Council seats are up for grabs in the election. Voters may vote in every race, regardless of which district they reside.
Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly are running to serve the remaining two years of Rick Taggart’s term in District A. Taggart departed when he was elected a the House District 55 representative.
Mike Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen are running to serve a four-year term in District B.
Incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed in District C.
Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are running to serve a four-year term in an at-large seat.
In addition, there are two issues on the ballot for voters to consider.
First, a .14% sales tax increase lasting, not to apply to gas, groceries or medicine, to fund a recreation center at Matchett Park.
Second, an agreement to allow the city to lease a piece of property to Colorado Discover Ability for a 99-year term.
Absentee ballot applications must be delivered to the city clerk’s office by close of business March 31.