It took 18 months, but voters now can view the actual ballots that were cast in the 2021 Coordinated Election.
An online tool had been requested by the Mesa County commissioners earlier that year in the wake of election conspiracy concerns prompted by former county Clerk Tina Peters and her supporters who believe the 2020 election was somehow stolen from former President Donald Trump.
It is the last of four “audits” of the results of that year’s elections.
The first is the routine risk-limiting audit that has long been done in the state. The second was a hand recount of ballots cast that November, and the third was running those ballots through a different tabulating system.
The county, along with all but two in the state, uses Dominion Voting System machines.
As a way to check those results, the ballots also were run through Clear Ballot machines, which are only used in Garfield and Douglass counties.
Each audit verified the original election results from the Dominion machines, election officials have reported.
“By comparing our auditing ballots, with this additional layer, citizens can ensure that the voting machines and software function correctly (tabulated ballots) by verifying the ballot image to the cast vote record,” Mesa County Clerk Bobbie Gross said in a statement.
“Mesa County has taken many steps to ensure voter integrity by conducting multiple audits of the 2021 Coordinated Election results, and this audit tool was the final piece.”
Gross said that it took so long to have the ballots accessible to anyone who wants to do their own count because election workers had to remove any markings on ballots that might identify the voter.
While the office is looking for ways to speed up that process should it be used in future elections, it said this type of audit may not be available in every election.