Bananas Fun Park has closed its arcade in response to guidance from the state and Mesa County Public Health.
The closure, announced Monday, came after the governor updated guidance on Friday to include arcades in the list of recreation businesses not permitted to reopen yet. The rest of the facility remains open. The state guidance also says all indoor recreation facilities should remain closed, as well as amusement parks and playgrounds.
The fun park also announced in a news release the steps it was taking to ensure safety. Those measures include providing hand sanitizing stations, having employees wear masks, sanitizing surfaces and maintaining social distancing within the facility. It is also asking customers who feel sick to stay home rather than visit the park.
“At Bananas Fun Park, cleanliness has been an important part of our mission since we opened in 2004,” Bananas Fun Park owner Chris Burns said in the release. “Over the last few weeks, we’ve taken great care to develop a health and safety plan using best practices from IAAPA, the Global Association for the Attractions Industry, to be able to open the park in a way that keeps our visitors’ safety top of mind and also allows them to get out of the house and laugh and play again as a family in ways they’ve been missing.”
Mesa County Public Health has said it has not taken any official action in regard to Bananas reopening and that it is not planning to. Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Amanda Mayle said typically the local health department enforces public health orders, but that the state has that authority as well.
“The local public health agency has the authority to enforce all public health orders (state and local),” Mayle said. “However, the state does as well. They typically work with the local agency, but could do their own enforcement.”
A business in Castle Rock was recently ordered to close by the regional health department after it reopened against state guidelines. Mayle said Mesa County Public Health is focused on providing up-to-date information to businesses so they understand their responsibilities.
“We understand there is a lot of confusion surrounding these orders and not every business fits in a single category,” Mayle said. “That’s why we try to work with businesses to find a way for them to operate within the current guidelines. Voluntary compliance is always our preferred action.”
The decision to reopen Bananas was in part a financial one, Burns said in the release. He said that the business employs 70 people and that sales tax revenue funds many essential services in Grand Junction. He also said that he understood if some customers would not feel comfortable returning to Bananas at this time.
“We are thrilled that children and families love to visit Bananas and we truly want nothing more than to continue to be a safe, fun place for people to spend time,” Burns said. “We’ve always thought of our guests as family, which is why we’ve taken every step we can to help protect you.”