At least one local bank is reaching out to its business and personal customers to inform them of their options during the wide-ranging shutdown related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
But for those with questions about what they can do if they find themselves suddenly out of work or worried about making a loan payment, the best option is to reach out to their bank to discuss the matter.
“If you can be proactive, that’s your best bet,” ANB Bank Regional President Vance Wagner said.
ANB Bank has spent a good portion of this week reaching out to its customers and is offering 90 days deferment for anyone with a loan payment.
“We’re reaching out to everybody,” he said. “It’s all hands on deck.”
Wagner recommends that anyone who might be in a bind at the moment contact their lender. He also expects more information on other assistance to come out in the days ahead. People don’t need to make a decision immediately on deferring payments as this is a fluid situation, he said.
“I don’t know if it will solve the problem, but it’s a good first step,” he said.