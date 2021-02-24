Chris Riley had an idea for the unit at the Mesa Mall, at 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, that was left vacant when Chuck E. Cheese closed in June 2020.
Now, that idea will be up to bat when The Dugout Arcade & Cafe opens on March 4. Riley’s brainchild is similar to Chuck E. Cheese. It’s still going to be a hub for families and children who want to play some arcade games.
But the difference is that it’s baseball-themed and most of the food will be evoke feelings of a day at the ballpark.
“I love what we do with kids at the ballpark, so I wanted to bring that here,” Riley said. “This is probably the riskiest proposition I’ve done. But I’m excited to bring something new to the mall and community.”
Riley is essentially working three full-time jobs: opening Dugout, his day job is in marketing and he’s the president of Grand Mesa Little League.
He played baseball as a child but, by his own admission, was terrible on the diamond. But his love for the game was always strong. He grew up as an avid Chicago Cubs fan and also aught minor league baseball in Salt Lake City.
Through Dugout, Riley can marry his love for baseball and the practicality of having an arcade in mall.
Shopping with children in tow can be tiring, he said, so Dugout can be the destination for parents looking for a place to grab food and relax, or to let the kids spend some energy with its 60-plus arcade games, such as Mario Kart, Air Hockey, NBA Hoops and more.
The Dugout will serve ballpark-like food, including pizza, grilled cheese from locally-sourced dairy, hot dogs, Pepsi products and healthier soda as well. It will be open seven days a week, excluding holidays, from 3 p.m. — 9 p.m. on school days and noon — 9 p.m. on non-school days. Riley also plans to support a staff of about a dozen people.
Much of the interior is full of baseball iconography. The stage from Chuck E. Cheese remains, but Riley turned it into a replica of a batter’s box.
Kayleen Balsiger, president of Orchard Mesa Little League, knows Riley well. She recently visited The Dugout and thought the aesthetic was a grand slam.
“I thought they were hitting it right on the mark with the decor and what he had in mind,” she said.
To help get the place ready, Riley has also been employing the help of the team he coaches.
One of those kids is Trent Umberger’s son, Nathan. “The boys have played together for years,” Umberger said. “It was good team bonding and a great way for them to learn the value of a hard day’s work.”
Bonding seems to be an overarching goal for Riley.
The business will host in-person registration for Little League. Balisger hopes to build community with the local leagues. One way Riley is building that is by putting local little league jerseys on display.
“I’m excited the Dugout isn’t going to be geared towards MLB or JUCO, but baseball in general,” she said. “When people go in, they’ll first notice the arcade and how awesome that is. But then they’ll see the Little League jerseys. And the dad will say, ‘Oh, I used to play for Orchard Mesa,’ or, ‘I used to play for Fruita.’ Then it just provides this wholesome feel.