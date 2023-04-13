Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill is navigating the closure of East Middle School and the formation of a committee that will dive into enrollment trends at elementary schools before providing a recommendation to the D51 Board of Education later this year.
Hill spoke to The Daily Sentinel about the process that followed the district’s decision to close East after this semester, clarifying that all East students who were zoned to go to West Middle School this fall will be able to do so.
After East’s closure was approved 3-2 by the school board, the district redrew its boundaries based on the data compiled by Shannon Bingham, the district’s demographer and president of Western Demographics, Inc. The district then sent that information and its updated boundaries to Mesa County, and once the county updated its map, the district updated the boundaries in Synergy, which identified which East students should be zoned to West and which students should be zoned to Bookcliff Middle School.
Hill said that the district’s School Consolidation Request for Placement (SCRP) process, modeled after its School of Choice process, gave students a second School of Choice option dependent on available seats. After the district’s maps were redrawn, West simply didn’t have the seats to accommodate SCRP applicants.
“We looked at the total number of students who would be attending West next year and we didn’t have available seats to be able to accept anybody through that SCRP process to the West boundary,” Hill said. “This isn’t a situation where East was closed and certain students were supposed to go to West and we didn’t have room for them. Everybody zoned to go to West next year is able to go to West... You don’t want to fill a school up completely to capacity because if you have people move in over the summer, you want to make sure you have some seats for that.”
Hill said Bookcliff’s ability to accept students from East won’t be impacted by West’s inability to accept students who applied through the SCRP process.
“They were already anticipating accepting more students because of the boundary changes. That’s not new news for Bookcliff,” Hill said. “They’re going to be up by a little under 200 more students next year, but they have the space for that. They were built for more students. They’ll also get additional staff and they’ve already been working on plans to welcome and accept those students they’re receiving from the closure of East.”
ELEMENTARY COMMITTEE
Hill is still assembling members of the Elementary Declining Enrollment Committee, approved by the school board last month to address declining student enrollment in the district’s elementary schools.
He said Bingham’s data, which served as the foundation for the decision to close East, will still be utilized by this new committee, and Bingham will be engaged as part of the committee’s work, but his data will be used along with any other data the committee wants to study.
“That will be part of the process of working with the committee. To kind of revisit that information that we got from him and, if there’s additional information they want us to pull in, we’ll be able to do that,” Hill said.
“We’re separating this group from the decision that was already made around the middle school closure, so we’re going to walk this committee through a process that looks at the criteria that Shannon used and also look at other examples of criteria that have been used in other situations. We’ll work with this committee to come up with a final criteria. That may be the same exact criteria that Shannon used to make his recommendation or it may be additional criteria as well, but that will be part of the process with this committee.”
Hill’s deadline to provide the Elementary Declining Enrollment Committee’s recommendation to the school board is no later than Sept. 19 if the recommendation might result in elementary school consolidations effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. He said that having the rest of this semester and the summer to delve into the state of elementary enrollment will prove beneficial.
“In any situation when you’re making big decisions, the more time you have, the better,” Hill said. “I think that’s a benefit, but we also know that we’ve got to make some decisions, so having that timeline not be something that goes on for years because this situation’s only going to get worse for us, I think, is important as well.”
Hill also said that having more time to make a decision about elementary schools is welcome after the swiftness of the process that led to East’s closure left many feeling blindsided.
“I wish we could’ve had more time before the first vote was taken to bring the community along in the data and understanding the situation we’re in because we still have folks that maybe haven’t been able to pay attention to board meetings or hear the presentations and may not have a complete grasp of where we are as a district as far as enrollment’s concerned and how it’s impacting the budget.
“Additional time will also allow us to better educate the community on the situation we’re in and why we’re having to make some of these decisions.,” Hill said.