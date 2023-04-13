Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill is navigating the closure of East Middle School and the formation of a committee that will dive into enrollment trends at elementary schools before providing a recommendation to the D51 Board of Education later this year.

Hill spoke to The Daily Sentinel about the process that followed the district’s decision to close East after this semester, clarifying that all East students who were zoned to go to West Middle School this fall will be able to do so.

