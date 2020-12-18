Grand Junction Fire Department Battalion Chief Doug Walsh, now former battalion chief, took his last ride as a Grand Junction firefighter this month, retiring from the department after 35 years.
Walsh started as a Vail firefighter in May of 1986 and has been with the GJFD since 1988.
“Chief Walsh leaves behind a legacy of leadership, mentorship and teamwork. To Chief Walsh the fire department has always been his second family, though he may no longer see him in the battalion truck, we know he will always be there as a resource and an inspiration,” the GJFD posted onto Facebook last week.
Walsh said he will miss the camaraderie and being a member of the GJFD team the most.
“Some of my best memories in the service were during the holidays at the fire station. Families always come by and we have a big dinner with the folks I work with everyday,” he said.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 restrictions canceled any kind of big send off for Walsh before he departed.
“My wife was planning a surprise party, but that didn't happen. We’ll look to do something in the spring or summer,” he said.
Walsh retires as the senior-most member of the GJFD staff. His career started when he decided to sign up for a class many years ago.
“I was in an EMT class in the Denver-area and met a bunch of firefighters in the class. I got to know them and the service a little bit and it looked like an area I wanted to pursue,” he said.
Walsh served on the GJFD hazmat team for over 10 years, cleaning up major spills and hazardous materials off Grand Junction roadways and wildlife, including a spill on Gateway Canyons several years ago.
For him, the biggest improvement in the industry have come in the way firefighter health and safety is now stressed.
“Just the cancer awareness and safety culture that we have now are the biggest changes. The things we do now — like yearly physicals and never taking our gear into living corridors — were unheard of back then,” he said. “We never used to clean our gear… it wasn’t the macho thing to do. The dirtier you were the harder you worked. Now there are special washing machines for gear.”
He admitted he's definitely better off leaving the fire service now than he would have been when he first started as he's known many firefighters over the years that have died of cancer and other health-related issues from the job.
According to the GJFD, heart disease is the number one cause of death among firefighters and as such the department's new station, which opened in November, has been designed to accommodate the health and safety needs of the firefighters, such as coming equipped with its own gym. The station includes an extractor, a special washing machine designed to remove toxic materials from their personal protective equipment.
"That's not something we did back then," Walsh said.
Potentially toxic materials produced during a fire can cling to the surface of fire hoses and so any hose used during a fire must be cleaned and dried before going back to service. To reduce the risk of cancer, GJFD gear is kept outside of the living area of the firehouses so firefighters don’t track in toxic materials from fires, according to the website.