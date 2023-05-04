Dennis Hill initially didn’t plan to treat his lawn for Japanese beetle grubs.
He lives about a mile away from the Grand Valley area where hundreds of Japanese beetles were trapped last year. As the beetle flies, that’s a pretty good distance, he thought.
Then he thought again. The Japanese beetle can fly about five miles, perhaps farther if it gets a boost from a gust of wind, he said.
While his lawn has greened up nicely this spring, there is a chance that the offspring of last year’s adult beetles could be out there in grub form, chomping on the roots of his turf. Even if they aren’t there now, by next spring they likely will be, he said.
So Hill bought a bag of Scotts GrubEx and several hours after mowing his lawn Thursday morning, he applied the granular to his lawn and watered it in.
“If you’ve got a lawn, you should be doing this,” said the former owner of Bookcliff Gardens who wrote a garden column for The Daily Sentinel for many years.
While the grubs hurt lawns by eating at the roots, the adult Japanese beetle is an invasive species and a pest with a voracious appetite for plants above ground, he said.
It’s favorite food is roses. “They eat the leaves and the flowers,” he said.
It’s second favorite food is probably grapes followed by other fruits and vegetables, ornamental plants and trees — about 300 species in all. It skeletonizes leaves, destroys flowers and damages fruit, according to the CSU Extension.
“I would hate to see this get established in the Grand Valley,” Hill said.
In March, Mesa County officials announced plans to take action against the Japanese beetle in a roughly four-mile area between Canyon View Park and Bookcliff Country Club. More than 200 adult beetles were captured in that area in 2022.
Mesa County commissioners earlier this week approved a contact for up to $106,000 with WD Yards to treat lawns in that area targeting the beetle’s grubs.
That treatment using the liquid pesticide Acelepryn is set to begin this month, said Teresa Nees, the Japanese beetle treatment coordinator for the county.
Permission to treat was sought from about 1,200 property owners in the designated treatment area, and while many have responded, it’s not too late for those who haven’t consented to still do so, she said.
Over the past several weeks, Nees and others on the forefront of the developing fight against Japanese beetle have given public presentations and met with groups, trying get information out to property owners in the treatment zone in particular, but also to encourage all property owners in the Grand Valley to treat their lawns during May for the beetle’s grubs.
While the county is footing the bill for applying pesticide on lawns inside the designated treatment area, property owners elsewhere in the valley must get the treatment on their own dime.
However, Hill would argue that dime and the time to either apply a pesticide on your lawn yourself or hire a turf management company to do it for you is a dime well spent.
If the Japanese beetle gets its way, it’s local agriculture and local farmers who are going to pay and so will all of their customers, he said.
“It’s going to affect (crop) yields. It’s going to affect costs,” Hill said, referring to everything from wine grapes to peaches to vegetables at local farmers markets.
And while only a couple hundred beetles were found last year, if outbreaks in other areas of the country are any indication, exponentially more of the adult beetles will be found this year and next, he said.
“This is a first step for everything,” Nees said of effort to have property owners treat their lawns this spring and in the next few spring seasons to come.
Given the lifecycle of the beetle, the white grubs currently in area lawns overwintered there and are nearing the end of their metamorphosis into adults that will emerge in June.
By applying a pesticide now, it can be properly absorbed and waiting for the vulnerable larvae that will hatch from the eggs put back into lawns by those adults later this summer, she said.
Treatments applied this spring are actually intended to reduce next year’s adult population of beetles, she said.
Property owners don’t need to worry about using a grub treatment on gardens, ornamental plants or trees, she said. This approach targets only those future larvae or grubs and those only will be in watered lawns.
However, it does mean that adult Japanese beetles will be out likely in greater numbers this summer.
“Don’t be alarmed if you see an adult,” Nees said. “It’s going to happen.”
But if you do find a beetle you suspect is a Japanese beetle, get it in a plastic bag and take it to the CSU Extension at the Mesa County Fairgrounds for identification, said Mel Schreiner, an entomologist with the Tri-River Area CSU Extension.
Larvae or grubs also can be brought to the Extension for identification, Schreiner said, noting that the CSU Extension wants to serve as a resource for property owners.
The CSU Extension also has an informational page about Japanese beetle in Mesa County (wci.extension.colostate.edu/japanese-beetle-in-mesa-county/) that includes a list treatment options for the pest, including the two the county and Extension are recommending: liquid Acelepryn and granular GrubEx.
Both are effective in targeting the grubs of Japanese beetle while being of low hazard to bees, humans and pets, Schreiner said.
Given the miles a beetle can fly “if people have the means to treat, there is reason in our minds that treatment would be wise,” Schreiner said.
Hill agreed despite the aversion he has to pesticides after seeing their overuse during his years in the nursery business.
“I’m not a shout first, ask later kind of guy,” he said. “But it makes some sense.”
He recalls the outbreak of Japanese beetle about 20 years ago in the Palisade area that the Colorado Department of Agriculture addressed aggressively over multiple years and that shut down spread and eradicated the pest.
Taking out this beetle “is attainable, but it takes some real will,” he said. “Jump on it now, and jump on it hard.”