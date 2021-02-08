Bear calls to Colorado Parks and Wildlife in northwest Colorado and statewide were down somewhat last year compared to 2019, but more had to be euthanized by the wildlife department. Human garbage continues to be the chief reason bears are being attracted to communities and neighborhoods and getting into trouble.
Parks and Wildlife said last week that it received 4,943 bear reports last year, down from 5,369 in 2019. But it had to put down 120 bears last year and relocate 89, up from 92 euthanizations and 44 relocations the previous year.
Trash was an attractant in a third of all bear reports last year, consistent with 2019 when it played a role in a nearly a third of bear calls.
Bird feeders attracted them in 411 reports in 2020. Securing trash and feeding birds only in winter are the most important steps people can take to help keep bears safe.
Unsecured chicken coops lured 254 bears last year, and livestock attracted them in 391 cases. Beehives drew bears in 74 cases, and other cases involved barbecue grills, fruit trees, pet food and compost.
Bears forcing their way into closed homes, cabins, other dwellings and garages accounted for 362 calls, Parks and Wildlife says. Such break-ins are the leading reason for a bear to be put down in the state.
Bear calls fell 23.5% in northwest Colorado last year.
That’s thanks in good part to a decline in calls in Wildlife Area 8, which includes the Roaring Fork Valley and stretches into Eagle County, but that area nevertheless continues to lead the state in bear calls with 903 last year.
Calls in Area 7, which generally takes in Mesa County and western Garfield County, fell to 131 last year, from 267 in 2019. Thirty-seven of the Area 7 calls involved trash; six, bird feeders; four, beehives; four, chicken coops; nine, livestock; and nine, other attractants. One Area 7 call involved a break-in to a dwelling or garage.
Area 18, headquartered in Montrose, had 211 bear calls last year, down from 388 in 2019. Area 6, based in Meeker, had 191 calls, up from 168. Area 16, headquartered in Gunnison, had 148 calls, up from 133.
Randy Hampton, agency spokesman for northwest Colorado, said while bear calls were generally down last year, the situation in more localized areas sometimes differed.
“Some areas had a good fall food crop. Some areas, because of the drought, did not,” he said.
When natural food sources such as berries are in low supply, bears can be more apt to look to unnatural ones such as garbage containers and bird feeders in towns.
Hampton also suspects that 2020, having been “a really weird year” due to COVID-19, might have had an impact on bear behavior because of so many people getting outside to do pandemic-safe things such as hike and bike.
“Bears will avoid people, and if people are out and active, bears are going to stick more to remote areas,” Hampton said.
Hampton said that with tourist towns not being as busy because of the coronavirus, there may have been fewer visitors who don’t know about the need to follow bear-aware practices such as putting out trash the same day as it’s to be picked up rather than the night before.
He said bears have to be put down “because they become habituated to human food sources, and when we are putting down 120 bears, that’s a problem.”
In the past several years, Parks and Wildlife has had to put down as many as 216 bears, in 2017, and as few as 36, in 2016.
“Our goal for that number is zero. It’s never going to be zero, but that’s the number we want to see,” Hampton said.
He said the agency pursues that goal by educating people about things like not attracting bears with trash, bird feeders and such, but also through wise management via issuance of hunting permits.
In September, wildlife officials euthanized a young bear after it visited a yard in Grand Junction and showed aggressive behavior by pushing on a home window.
Hampton said that animal may have been driven to town by the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction.
Not all bears put down by Parks and Wildlife are euthanized because of conflicts with humans. Hampton pointed as an example to one 20-year-old bear the agency put down in Pitkin County for compassionate reasons because it was “blind, malnourished and running in circles.”
In the case of bears conflicting with livestock, a U.S. Department of Agriculture agency, Wildlife Services, also gets involved in putting down bears.
Hampton said that agency put down 28 bears last year in Meeker-based Area 6, which generally includes Rio Blanco and Moffat counties. Of the 191 bear calls Parks and Wildlife received in that heavily agricultural area last year, 174 involved livestock.