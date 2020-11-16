In the autumn of 1909, a small company made up of hunting guides, filmmakers, actors and actresses traveled to the rugged terrain near Marble, to make a movie — a fictionalized documentary of a bear hunt.
“Bear Hunt in the Rockies” was released in January, 1910, to good reviews. It played in theaters in Marble, Delta, Montrose and Grand Junction that winter and spring, and according to one Colorado history book, “made a tremendous hit in the East.”
That same book, “Colorado Galaxy,” called the bear hunt movie “the world’s first Western type motion picture.”
That’s not correct, however. Other Western movies predated it, including some of the Broncho Billy series, which began in 1908.
But “Bear Hunt in the Rockies” scored a first in its use of wild animals. Here’s part of a January 1910 review from “Moving Picture World.”
“Something new in wild animal pictures. Heretofore hunt pictures have been made with animals either in captivity or trained so as not to be dangerous. But in this instance the operator joined an actual hunt, and the audience goes with the party from the time they start until the bear is killed and taken to camp.”
Leading the film company was Edwin S. Porter, already a well-known director and cinematographer at Thomas Edison’s film studios. By 1909, Porter had made scores of films for Edison Studios, including 1903’s “The Great Train Robbery,” which is believed to be the first narrative Western ever made.
However, while “The Great Train Robbery” appears to be the story of a train robbery in the West, complete with bandits in cowboy attire and a lengthy horse chase, it was actually filmed in New Jersey.
In 1909, Porter’s time with Edison was nearing its end. Although he had been considered an innovator earlier in his career, by 1908, critics were saying Porter had failed to keep up with changing trends in the film world. He was being pushed out the door of the Edison Studios.
“Bear Hunt in the Rockies” would be the last film he made for Edison, and he soon left to join another company. Even so, it is one of the earliest commercial movies filmed in Colorado, following closely after several movies made in Golden in 1907.
Porter earlier made another motion picture with ties to Colorado, although the actual filming location is not known. It was called “Terrible Teddy, the Grizzly King,” released in 1901. It was a spoof of then-Vice President Teddy Roosevelt’s hunting trips to Colorado, in which two press agents follow his every move and the mountain lion he shoots is the size of a domestic cat.
Production and cinematography on that early short film were crude compared to the work Porter and his team performed a decade later for “Bear Hunt in the Rockies.”
The bear hunt “is reproduced on the screen with amazing fidelity and offers numerous thrills before the rifle shot brings the huge beast to the ground,” said the Moving Picture World. “The way the young woman, fishing, retreats to camp when the bear swims the stream is a touch of comedy that gives a touch of life that increases the interest.”
That review also noted that “The scenery of the Colorado Rockies is faithfully reproduced,” in the film. “To those who have been fortunate enough to clamber over these magnificent mountains and thread their narrow defiles, this picture will appeal with irresistible power. … The technical work is uncommonly good, considering the difficulties under which much of it was performed.”
The Marble-area scenery is certainly spectacular, but the movie was originally planned to be filmed near Rifle, according to a Sept. 30, 1909, article in The Daily Sentinel.
It described plans of an unnamed moving picture company — almost certainly the Edison Co. — to film “a genuine bear hunt … near Rifle in the near future.”
The same article said the company “has arranged with some hunters there to locate a bear and allow it to photograph as much as possible of the hunt.” The newspaper added, “Of course the bear may hunt the artists and compel them to hunt the trees.”
According to the 1978 story in The Galaxy, the local hunters involved with the film were two men named James Downing and Frank Dickens, who trapped a large, wild black bear, then set it free when filming began.
The woman who played the heroine was the wife a Denver newspaper man named James Nolan, the Galaxy said. The story line apparently had her fishing in a stream near Marble when the bear appeared and started crossing the stream toward her. She screamed and was saved by nearby cowboys.
However, like today’s television reality shows, it seems “Bear Hunt” was more scripted than the company let on.
A promo for the film when it played in Delta’s Gayety Theater in February of 1910 described it by saying “An actual bear hunt is reproduced, just as it occurred from the beginning to the end.”
Not everyone was taken in, however. A review in the New York Dramatic Mirror in January of 1910, said, “The natural scenery is superb, and the bear is a sure enough a bear.”
However, it added, when the actress first encounters the bear, “She pretends to be frightened and starts to run,” the Mirror reported. “But in front of the camera comes the fatal desire to pose, and we realize that the danger from the bear is mere pretense.”
Porter likely added dramatic scenes to his picture’s hunting narrative, but actual bear hunts were frequent in this part of Colorado, and the danger was real. The Sentinel reported on several such hunts around the time the movie was being made and released.
One such hunt, in November of 1909, involved a Texas businessman who hired Tom Smith — later the trainer of famed race horse Seabiscuit— and his brother to guide near Unaweep Canyon. That hunt lasted seven hours, and two of Smith’s dogs were killed by the bear before it was shot by the Texas hunter.
Another such hunt, in March of 1910, took place around Parachute and involved Ralph Pulitzer, the son of famed newspaper owner Joseph Pulitzer.
Other accounts tell of the hunters having narrow escapes from angry bruins before the bears are cornered and killed.
Author’s note: Some of the movies Porter filmed for Edison and Co. can be viewed on YouTube today, including “The Great Train Robbery” and “Terrible Teddy, the Grizzly King.” Unfortunately, I was unable to find any link to “Bear Hunt in the Rockies.”
Sources: “Colorado Galaxy,” by Ralph C. Taylor; “Bear Hunt in the Rockies” at imdb.com; “Edwin S. Porter” at imdb.com; “Before the Nickelodeon: Edwin S. Porter and the Edison Manufacturing Co.,” by Charles Musser, at publishing.cdlib.org; coloradohistoricnewspapers.org and newspapers.com.
