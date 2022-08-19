A landowner shot and killed a sow and two bear cubs earlier this month in Glade Park after the animals broke into a chicken coop and killed 18 chickens and six ducks.
The incident comes as state wildlife officials are advising people to expect more bear sightings in coming weeks as the animals look to fatten up for winter despite poor natural food conditions. Some areas such as western Garfield County are having a busy summer for bear activity already. In Steamboat Springs last weekend, a man shot and killed a bear that had entered his home after pushing on an unlocked lever-style door handle to gain entry.
The man was defending himself and his wife and “was well within his legal rights” to shoot the bear, said Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Rachael Gonzalez.
She likewise says the Glade Park bear killings were within the landowner’s rights, as the man caught one of the bears in the act on the evening of Aug. 7. Gonzalez said the man saw a cub inside the coop, killed the cub, and then saw and killed the mother and another cub.
A third cub reportedly got away. Gonzalez said a district wildlife manager tried to trap the cub but was unsuccessful. She said that depending on the cub’s age, it’s possible it might have been taken to a rehabilitation facility had it been trapped.
The agency says that a hard freeze in May in significant parts of the state resulted in the loss of a majority of natural food sources for bears above 7,000 feet in elevation this year. That and drought conditions mean bears are out moving around in search of food to not just survive but to fatten up for hibernation, which involves spending as much as 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories a day. Bears’ natural diet includes berries, fruits, nuts and grasses, Parks and Wildlife says.
Gonzalez said there have been 33 reports of incidents since June 1 with bears in its North and South Rifle districts. The city of Rifle is seeing bear activity, as are the Silt and New Castle areas and elsewhere in those districts.
Bear incidents can involve simple sightings, but Gonzalez said the reports coming in in those districts include things such as bears getting into trash, livestock feed, beehives, and recently, a chicken coop.
At least two bears have had to be euthanized in the districts because they were starving and in poor condition, she said. Some of the bears that were reported have been relocated. So far, none of the incidents in those districts this year has involved aggressive behavior toward people, she said.
Gonzalez said some bears also are being struck and killed on highways in the same area as they move around in search of food.
One trick with relocating bears is that they may simply go back to searching for food around people. Gonzalez said moving them doesn’t mean they won’t fall back on habits they have picked up, which is why the agency preaches about actions people can take to prevent the animals from acquiring those habitats to begin with.
Among measures the agency advises are:
■ keeping garbage in a well-secured location, only putting it out on the morning of pickup, and using a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.
■ not leaving pet food or stock feed outside, and not hanging bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15;
■ cleaning grills after use, cleaning up fruit that has fallen from trees, and securing compost piles;
■ keeping the bottom-floor windows of your house closed when you’re not at home;
■ using fencing or enclosures to protect beehives and small livestock.
Gonzalez said the Aspen and Vail areas, which typically have a lot of bear incidents, are seeing a lot of activity this year.