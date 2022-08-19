A landowner shot and killed a sow and two bear cubs earlier this month in Glade Park after the animals broke into a chicken coop and killed 18 chickens and six ducks.

The incident comes as state wildlife officials are advising people to expect more bear sightings in coming weeks as the animals look to fatten up for winter despite poor natural food conditions. Some areas such as western Garfield County are having a busy summer for bear activity already. In Steamboat Springs last weekend, a man shot and killed a bear that had entered his home after pushing on an unlocked lever-style door handle to gain entry.