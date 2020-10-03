There is much that the two candidates for Mesa County Commission District 1 agree on.
Both Democrat Kathryn Bedell and Republican Cody Davis said the county’s agricultural character should be maintained as best as possible, development should be managed and new ways should be found to help local residents, rather than new people moving in from outside, to expand their economic opportunities.
The two candidates are both employers who started their own businesses in Mesa County and were successful at them.
“I am of the belief that economic growth is not infinite, it is finite so you can’t just keep consuming things,” Bedell said at a Redlands Rotary Club debate held at the Warehouse 25sixty-five Kitchen & Bar in Grand Junction. “In 2030, 2040, this is going to be a more desirable place to be. We need to make sure we keep our agricultural lands because there are going to places soon that are no longer going to be able to grow the food that this country needs, and we are going to be able to grow food here for a long time.”
Davis added that it’s that agricultural character that brings people to the Grand Valley in the first place, and maintaining a balance between urbanization and the outdoors ambiance of what already exist here is important.
“Do we want to see the type of growth that Denver’s gone through in the last several years? I don’t think there’s a person here that wants to say, ‘I want to see that type of growth,’ ” Davis said.
“It’s extremely expansive and, generally, public infrastructure can’t keep up with that type of growth. There’s a healthy balance to growth, and the way we can balance that is with in-fill projects. There’s still old projects, there’s dilapidated buildings that can be remodeled, redone, redeveloped.”
Both said the county needs a better long-range growth plan, and both would push for that if elected.
Bedell is well known in the valley, particularly in De Beque and Fruita, as a veterinarian, rancher and business owner. She started selling beef raised on her family’s ranch at area farmers markets, and later opened her own Roan Creek Ranch grocery store.
“I did the farmers markets from Moab to Glenwood for years,” she said. “I opened the retail store when my daughters left and I didn’t have the free labor anymore, and ran the store up until last September when I sold it.”
Davis is the owner of Chronos Builders, a boutique homebuilding company he started during the beginning of the Great Recession more than a decade ago after leaving the area for a time.
“I came back and said, ‘Hey, Dad, can I join your business?’ and he said, ‘No,’ ” Davis said. “It was kind of shocking because it was like, OK, so now what do I do? He said, ‘I want you to build something for yourself.’ I started my own business and started competing with him. I like to tell people that I ran him out of business, but I can’t. He retired.”
Both also said the region’s water needs to be protected from outside interests, and both agreed that all or, at least some County Commission meetings, which are held at 9 a.m. on Mondays, should be changed to later in the day so Mesa County residents can attend without having to leave their jobs.