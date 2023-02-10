Bed Bath and Beyond

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

A “store closing” sign is posted on the front door of the Bed Bath & Beyond store at 2464 U.S. Highway 6&50.

 Scott Crabtree

Bed Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that it’s going to close 149 stores nationwide — and the Grand Junction location at 2464 U.S. Highway 6&50 is on the chopping block.

The Bed Bath and Beyond at the Grand Mesa Center is one of four locations in Colorado that will close in the coming weeks. The company will also shutter its Glenwood Springs, Dillon and Northglenn locations.

