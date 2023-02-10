Bed Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that it’s going to close 149 stores nationwide — and the Grand Junction location at 2464 U.S. Highway 6&50 is on the chopping block.
The Bed Bath and Beyond at the Grand Mesa Center is one of four locations in Colorado that will close in the coming weeks. The company will also shutter its Glenwood Springs, Dillon and Northglenn locations.
The announcement came only one week after Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was closing another 87 stores. Tuesday’s announcement will increase the number of stores closing to 236, according to an SEC filing.
The company said that the default would force it to consider alternative corporate strategies, including restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court.
The home goods retailer’s third-quarter sales in 2022 fell 33% from 2021. Now teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond has avoided Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the moment by completing a stock offering that will give it an immediate injection of $225 million and a pledge for $800 million to pay down its current debt in the future.
Bed Bath & Beyond provided this statement to The Daily Sentinel:
“We have been conducting a comprehensive, store-by-store analysis of our portfolio to ensure we can grow profitably while best serving our customers. As such, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Grand Junction, CO, location. We previously shared this information with our valued associates. While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, customers can shop online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app. Store closing sales will commence and continue over the next few weeks and months.”