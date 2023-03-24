Nestled in the grass, the Easter egg waits to be found.
A child eagerly hunts for the egg, a scene familiar to many of us this time of year, except that in this hunt a few things are excitingly different.
Nestled in the grass, the Easter egg waits to be found.
A child eagerly hunts for the egg, a scene familiar to many of us this time of year, except that in this hunt a few things are excitingly different.
The egg is beeping.
And the child is hunting for the egg based on sound, not sight.
The Orchard Mesa Lions Club is getting ready to host its first Easter egg hunt for children who are blind or visually impaired. This Easter Egg-Venture will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Lions Park at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S Highway 50.
Any blind or visually impaired child on the Western Slope who is age 12 and younger, is welcome to bring an Easter basket and join the fun. Siblings also are welcome and can hunt for eggs while blindfolded. Admission is free.
The Easter Egg-Venture will be a chance for blind and visually impaired kids to experience and enjoy something that sighted kids get to do every year, said Karen Pieper Hildebrand, who is part of the committee organizing the event.
Each blind or visually impaired child will be paired with a sighted person for the hunt, she said.
During the hunt, a sighted person will place and turn on a beeping egg. Once that egg is found, another egg will be turned on, she said.
After the hunt, the child can exchange the eggs for candy and prizes. Those prizes will be tactile and fun, and some will be brightly colored or light up so that kids with low vision can see them, Hildebrand said.
In addition to the Easter egg hunt, there will be crafts and activities, she said. Children will be given the materials to make a braille or tactile book, or they can create a musical instrument and learn a song.
“We’re going to have plenty of candy and eggs and activities,” Hildebrand said.
There also will be a separate area where children dealing with over-stimulation can find some quiet, she said.
The Orchard Mesa Lions Club, which has a mission of supporting children and eyesight-related causes, will host the event with help from A Shared Vision, the Center for Independence’s Low Vision/Blind Program and Enstrom Candies.
Families wanting to attend the Easter Egg-Venture must register by March 29 at orchardmesalionsclub.com (scroll to the events tab). Information can be found at orchardmesalionsclub.com or by calling 970-208-3100.
All children need to bring their own Easter egg basket with them to the event.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:13:12 AM
Sunset: 07:29:15 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 07:11:36 AM
Sunset: 07:30:14 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: S @ 16 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:10 AM
Sunset: 07:31:13 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: W @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:08:25 AM
Sunset: 07:32:11 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: W @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:06:49 AM
Sunset: 07:33:10 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:05:13 AM
Sunset: 07:34:09 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:03:38 AM
Sunset: 07:35:07 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: S @ 16 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.